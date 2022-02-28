Agio Named Most Innovative Technology Firm for 2nd Consecutive Year by HFM U.S. Technology

The award recognized Agio's commitment to delivering the most secure, reliable, and resilient information systems to their clients.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agio, a leading cybersecurity and managed IT provider for financial services, was named Most Innovative Technology Firm of the year at the Hedge Fund Magazine (HFM) 2022 U.S. Technology Awards.

Several AI-driven innovations are scheduled for release this year.

Initially earning the award in 2021, this is the second year the firm has won the title for the transformative work they have undertaken to modernize the traditional managed service provider (MSP) model through the application of advanced analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

"Agio is not only keeping up with the changing managed IT and cybersecurity landscape–we're leading a transformation of the category to deliver a more secure, reliable, and resilient service to our clients," said Bart McDonough, Founder and CEO at Agio. "We always strive to be better than yesterday, and that mentality has propelled us to where we are today. Receiving this award two years in a row is proof of that."

Agio utilizes applied artificial intelligence and machine learning to remove friction and improve service quality in client technology experiences. By pairing predictive intelligence with human brilliance, Agio is building an MSP that emphasizes identifying and fixing issues before they become operational (or impact clients) versus how many service tickets are opened and closed.

"When we examined the traditional MSP business model, we saw that providers were incentivized by the number of support tickets that closed," said Jean McCabe, Chief Innovation Officer at Agio. "Clearly that isn't the best model from a client's perspective, so we're flipping the model to minimize tickets and maximize availability."

McCabe added that the firm has several AI-driven innovations scheduled for release this year that are designed to remove service delivery friction from the client experience and improve system security across the entire Agio client base. Read more about how Agio is transforming the traditional MSP model to deliver more secure, reliable, and resilient information systems to their clients.

