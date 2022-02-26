BUMBLE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bumble Inc. - BMBL

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 25, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bumble Inc. (NasdaqGS: BMBL), if they purchased the Company's Class A common stock directly in its September 2021 secondary public stock offering (the "SPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Bumble and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its SPO Registration Statement, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and it had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (ii) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (iii) that a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from the Company's transition of its payment platform; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the Registration Statement had represented.

The case is UA Local 13 Pension Fund v. Bumble Inc., No. 22-cv-00624.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

