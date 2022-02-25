TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.7,624 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.3,345 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephone services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter results

Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.7,624 million, compared to Ps.5,676 million from the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.4,279 million, from Ps.3,211 million a year ago.

As a result, Total Play's EBITDA totaled Ps.3,345 million, from Ps.2,465 million the previous year. The company posted an operating profit of Ps.838 million, compared to Ps.646 million a year ago. Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.163 million, from a profit of Ps.420 million in the same period of 2020

Revenue from services

The growth in the company's revenue in the period is the result of an increase, both in the residential and the enterprise segments sales, due to greater demand from users for Total Play's telecommunications services.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses grew 33%, as a result of a 19% increase in service costs and a 43% increase in general expenses. The growth in costs, to Ps.1,573 million, from Ps.1,322 million in the previous year, results mainly from the purchase of content, cost of sales of telecommunications equipment for business customers, leasing of connection links and licenses for the operation of the network.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.2,706 million, from Ps.1,889 million, reflects higher expenses for services, advertising and promotion, as well as maintenance.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,345 million compared to Ps.2,465 million in the previous year.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

Ps.688 million increase in depreciation and amortization, as a result of investments in coverage of the fiber optic network and user acquisition cost — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses.

Ps.401 million growth in interest expense, mainly derived from growth in long-term financial debt.

Ps.49 million losses in foreign exchange this quarter, compared to a profit of Ps.263 million a year ago, as a result of exchange rate volatility this period together with flows of monetary assets in dollars, compared to the appreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar a year ago and net liability monetary position in dollars.

Total Play reported net loss of Ps.163 million, from a net income of Ps.420 million in the same period of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2021, the company's debt with cost was Ps.41,496 million, compared to Ps.26,193 million in the previous year.

The growth of the debt balance is mainly related to the placement of Senior Notes in international markets for US$600 million, in September 2021.

The lease liability was Ps.5,409 million, compared to Ps.4,429 million in the previous year.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS (Millions of Mexican pesos)









































4Q20

4Q21

Change



$ %

$ %

$ %





















Revenue from services 5,676 100%

7,624 100%

1,948 34%





















Cost of services (1,322) (23%)

(1,573) (21%)

(251) (19%)





















Gross profit 4,354 77%

6,051 79%

1,697 39%





















General expenses (1,889) (33%)

(2,706) (35%)

(817) (43%)





















EBITDA 2,465 43%

3,345 44%

880 36%





















Depreciation and amortization (1,819) (32%)

(2,507) (33%)

(688) (38%)

Other income (expenses) - Net - 0%

- 0%

- 0%





















Operating profit (loss) 646 11%

838 11%

192 30%





















Financial cost:















Interest revenue 14 0%

22 0%

8 57%

Accrued interest expense (538) (9%)

(939) (12%)

(401) (75%)

Other financial (expenses) income - Net (74) (1%)

(35) (0%)

39 53%

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net 263 5%

(49) (1%)

(312) 119%





















Profit (loss) before income tax provision 311 5%

(163) (2%)

(474) 152%





















Income tax provision 109 2%

- 0%

(109) 100%





















Net income (loss) for the period 420 7%

(163) (2%)

(583) 139%























TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED ACCUMULATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)





















Accumulated

Accumulated









12M20

12M21

Change



$ %

$ %

$ %





















Revenue from services 19,557 100%

28,089 100%

8,532 44%





















Cost of services (5,031) (26%)

(6,481) (23%)

(1,450) (29%)





















Gross profit 14,526 74%

21,608 77%

7,082 49%





















General expenses (7,190) (37%)

(9,574) (34%)

(2,384) (33%)





















EBITDA 7,336 38%

12,034 43%

4,698 64%





















Depreciation and amortization (6,440) (33%)

(8,902) (32%)

(2,462) (38%)

Other income (expenses) - Net - 0%

- 0%

- na





















Operating profit 896 5%

3,132 11%

2,236 250%





















Financial cost:















Interest revenue 45 0%

54 0%

9 20%

Accrued interest expense (1,441) (7%)

(3,013) (11%)

(1,572) (109%)

Other financial expenses (135) (1%)

(230) (1%)

(95) (70%)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net - 0%

(578) (2%)

(578) 0%





















Profit (loss) before income tax provision (635) (3%)

(635) (2%)

- 0%





















Income tax provision 88 0%

(20) (0%)

(108) 123%





















Net income (loss) for the period (547) (3%)

(655) (2%)

(108) (20%)























TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of Mexican pesos)



























As of December 31,











2020



2021



Change





$ %

$ %

$ %

Assets



















CURRENT ASSETS

















Cash and cash 1,787 4%

4,166 6%

2,379 133%

Restricted cash in trusts 1,272 3%

887 1%

(385) (30%)

Customers - net 2,376 5%

3,749 5%

1,373 58%

Derivative financial instruments - 0%

221 0%

221 0%

Other receivables and recoverable taxes 3,388 7%

4,272 6%

884 26%

Inventories

1,621 3%

1,880 3%

259 16%

Prepaid expenses 407 1%

467 1%

60 15%

Total current assets 10,851 22%

15,642 23%

4,791 44%























NON-CURRENT ASSETS

















Property, plant and equipmente - Net 32,756 67%

45,841 67%

13,085 40%

Rights-of-use assets -Net 4,142 8%

4,997 7%

855 21%

Other non-current assets 1,497 3%

2,085 3%

588 39%

Total non-current assets 38,395 78%

52,923 77%

14,528 38%

Total assets

49,246 100%

68,565 100%

19,319 39%























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES

















Short-term financial debt 443 1%

2,615 4%

2,172 490%

Trade payables 8,336 17%

8,767 13%

431 5%

Other payables and taxes 1,777 4%

2,984 4%

1,207 68%

Derivative financial instruments 214 0%

- 0%

(214) n.m.

Lease liabilities 1,681 3%

1,651 2%

(30) (2%)

Total short-term liabilities 12,451 25%

16,017 23%

3,566 29%























LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















Long-term financial debt 25,750 52%

38,881 57%

13,131 51%

Trade payables 14 0%

4 0%

(10) (71%)

Other long-term payables 104 0%

50 0%

(54) (52%)

Lease liabilities 2,748 6%

3,758 5%

1,010 37%

Total long-term liabilities 28,616 58%

42,693 62%

14,077 49%

Total liabilities 41,067 83%

58,710 86%

17,643 43%























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 8,179 17%

9,855 14%

1,676 20%

Total stockholders' equity and liabilities 49,246 100%

68,565 100%

19,319 39%

























TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Millions of Mexican pesos)



















Years ended







December 30,







2020 2021 Operating activities:









(Loss) income before income tax provision





(516) (635) Items not requiring the use of resources:









Depreciation and amortization





6,440 8,902 Employee benefits





11 19 Items related to investing or financing activities:









Accrued interest income





(45) (54) Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions





1,441 3,012 Valuation of financial derivative instruments





216 (436)







7,547 10,808 Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:









Customers and unearned revenue





(220) (1,373) Other receivables





(2) (103) Related parties, net





54 (207) Taxes to be recovered





(1,342) (742) Inventories





(361) (258) Advance payments





(264) (59) Trade payables





3,106 773 Other payables





98 1,090











Cash flows generated by operating activities





8,616 9,929











Investing activities:









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment





(14,201) (17,950) Other assets





(111) (130) Collected interest





45 54











Cash flows (used in) investing activities





(14,267) (18,026)











Financing activities:









Loans received





11,072 15,303 Leasing cash flows





(2,035) (1,671) Interest payment





(2,158) (3,240) Restricted Cash in Trusts





(325) 384 Reverse factoring





657 (352) Capital contributions





- 5,052 Contributions for future capital increases





0 (5,000)











Net cash flows generated by financing activities





7,211 10,476











Increase in cash and cash equivalents





1,560 2,379 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year





227 1,787











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year





1,787 4,166













