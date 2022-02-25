MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its executives will attend three upcoming investor conferences:

Citi 2022 Global Property Conference Virtual Conference on Monday, March 7 . Charles Meyers , President and CEO, will present at 2:00 p.m. EST .

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 8 . Keith Taylor , CFO, will present at 6:00 p.m. EST .

Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 15 . Simon Miller , Chief Accounting Officer, will present at 2:05 p.m. EST .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

