InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Tool for Fingernails (HBR-101)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and portable tool for removing dirt and cleaning under fingernails," said an inventor, from Elmwood Park, N.J., "so I invented the E Z NAIL CLEANER. My design provides peace of mind knowing that nails are clean and sanitary."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean underneath the fingernails. In doing so, it enables nails to be cleaned when soap and water are not available. It also helps to remove dirt, grease, germs, bacteria and other debris and it saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight and compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men and women, hospitals, restaurants, offices, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HBR-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp