Trial Lawyer Frank Branson Inducted into Inaugural D Magazine Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted Dallas trial lawyer Frank Branson has been selected for D magazine's inaugural Best Lawyers Hall of Fame, honoring only 50 top lawyers in North Texas.

Mr. Branson, founder of the Law Offices of Frank L. Branson, was chosen based on his recognition for more than 15 years by D Magazine for its annual Best Lawyers in Dallas edition. Mr. Branson has been honored repeatedly for his work representing people injured in traffic collisions and harmed by dangerous products and corporate negligence.

The annual Best Lawyers list is developed through a thorough review of peer nominations conducted by D Magazine editors and an anonymous panel of the city's most respected attorneys. The Hall of Fame inductees selected from that group will be featured in the March edition of D magazine at https://www.dmagazine.com/.

"This region is home to some of the very finest lawyers anywhere," Mr. Branson said. "To be selected to this elite group of 50 is truly an honor."

One of the most accomplished and influential trial lawyers of his generation, Mr. Branson has been honored by D Magazine every year since the inception of its Best Lawyers edition in 2001. He has been recognized for his representation of individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries from trucking and transportation accidents, from injuries in the oilfield and other dangerous worksites, from defective products and through negligence.

Mr. Branson has been named among the Top 10 lawyers in the state by Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2007. He is a repeat honoree of the Best Lawyers in America and the Lawdragon 500 and a 2021 Lawdragon Hall of Fame inductee. He has been named to Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," The National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders."

The firm has been twice recognized by the National Law Journal and The National Trial Lawyers as the Elite Trial Lawyers "Law Firm of the Year" for product liability litigation. In 2019, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association honored Mr. Branson with its Lifetime Achievement Award while the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association named him among its Living Legends. In 2021, he received the Texas Bar Foundation's highest honor – the Ronald Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award honoring attorneys who demonstrate the highest moral and ethical standards and professional conduct.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm visit http://www.flbranson.com.

