Tony Horton's Power Life High Impact Whey Protein Celebrates 450+ Positive Reviews; The Perfect Accompaniment To Celebrate National Protein Day!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Life™ High Impact Whey Protein , one of the brand's most popular products, now has over 450 positive customer reviews across multiple platforms. Just in time for National Protein Day on March 27th, Power Life wants to help you celebrate with this premium protein blend. Designed by fitness legend Tony Horton, this whey protein powder is packed with a powerful blend of whey proteins, vitamin D3, HMB, and digestive enzymes all crafted to support the nourishment of muscles, muscle building capacity, and muscle strength and health. Power Life High Impact Whey Protein is the complete protein package to add to your diet. Power Life High Impact Whey Protein is available in chocolate and vanilla flavors and each serving of this supplement contains 15 grams of easy to absorb protein, which is the optimal amount to help you live your best life and support your strength.

In honor of National Protein Day on March 27th, Power Life is offering customers 25% off any non-sale protein products by using the code PROTEINDAY25 at checkout. Offer valid from February 25 2022 - March 3 2022.

What is Power Life High Impact Whey Protein?

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein is an optimum nutritional supplement that is packed with high-quality protein to support a healthy composition, muscle development and muscle strength and health. The suggested use is to mix one scoop of the supplement into 8oz of water or add it to your favorite smoothie. Power Life High Impact Whey Protein's essential nutrients also help support a healthier digestion with its digestive enzyme formula. These digestive enzymes promote optimum nutrient absorption which can help you maintain a slim waistline, lean muscle, and more energy. This powerful complete protein source also contains chlorella which supports the detoxification of your bodies while supporting immune health and reducing digestive discomfort. Adding Power Life High Impact Whey Protein's essential nutrients to your diet can help nourish your muscles, support your strength, and preserve lean muscle mass with its quality ingredients.ꜛ*

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein Key Ingredients

All of Power Life High Impact Whey Protein active ingredients were carefully selected; fthese ingredients includeꜛ* :

Whey protein - supports healthy muscle development and strength

3000 mg of myHMB® and 800 IU of vitamin D3 - supports the maintenance of lean muscle mass, even on days you are not working out

Prohydrolase - helps to promote smooth digestion and healthy nutrient absorption.

Chlorella - filled with antioxidants to support whole-body wellness

Chromium - helps bring important amino acids to your muscles to support lean body mass.

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein Online Reviews

"This product helps me keep working all day without getting tired. It gives me the energy I need and helps me feel younger because I can keep going all day."* - Margarita

"Digestive difficulties have settled and I'm beginning to develop muscles I haven't seen in a long time. I'm very happy with this product."* - Gail

"I needed a protein powder that better suited my needs at 62. Power Life is it. Without changing anything else, I'm down 7 pounds and feel so much better. It's also giving me the energy to get back to being active regularly." *- Susan

How to Use Power Life High Impact Whey Protein

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein is available in chocolate and vanilla flavors. The suggested use is to mix one scoop of the supplement into 8oz of water or add it to your favorite smoothie. Each serving of this supplement contains 15 grams of easy to absorb protein, which is the optimal amount to help you live your best life and support your strength. Adding Power Life High Impact Whey Protein's groundbreaking formula to your diet can help nourish your muscles, support your strength, and preserve lean muscle mass with its quality ingredients. Active ingredients such as Chromium, which helps bring important amino acids to your muscles to support lean body mass.ꜛ*

Where to Buy Power Life High Impact Whey Protein?

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein can be purchased on the Power Life™ website for the price of $49.95 with a 90-day money back guarantee and is available in chocolate and vanilla flavors.

About Power Life

Founded in 2020, Power Life products embody the highest standard of quality in nutrition. Made with scientifically-backed ingredients for optimum effectiveness, Power Life was created by fitness legend Tony Horton to provide a nutritional roadmap for consumers, helping them to find strength and the best support from the inside out at any age. Other Power Life products include dietary supplements such as Foundation Phytonutrients , Peak Advantage , and High Impact Plant Protein . For more information, please visit mypowerlife.com or Instagram @my_powerlife .

About Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the wildly popular creator of the most successful fitness program in America, P90X®. Tony Horton is a world-class motivational speaker, celebrity trainer, and the author of top-selling books "Bring It, Crush It!" and "The Big Picture." He's appeared on countless television programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition. Tony Horton's supplement line, Power Life, is part of his new fitness brand, "Power of 4 by Tony Horton" — a four-part approach to wellness including fitness, supplements, diet and nutrition, and mindfulness. Follow Tony Horton on Instagram @tonyshorton .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

