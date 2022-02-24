Sprayground Announces A First-Of-Its-Kind Contest For One Lucky Fan To Win Their Face On A Billboard As Part Of Their Next Campaign

The #SpraygroundBillboard Contest Invites Fans To Show Off Their Creativity And Be Part The Coveted Streetwear Brand's Next Campaign

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprayground , the global, influential streetwear brand, known for pushing boundaries and their unique and eye-catching designs, is on the hunt for fresh talent to feature in their next fashion campaign and has announced a new contest to find it - a first-of-its-kind for the company. The rebellious fashion house is no stranger to plucking talent off the internet; and this time they are asking fans to post their best piece of content, featuring their favorite Sprayground gear via Instagram or Tiktok.

The lucky winner will be featured in their next campaign and get their face on a giant, real-life billboard, and to make the whole experience even better, accomodation and flight come included in this epic prize. The Sprayground billboard will prominently feature the winner's photo from a fashion campaign photoshoot, which will be orchestrated by Sprayground's creative team. The billboard will be positioned in a major metropolitan area in the US that will be revealed soon.

Best of all, this contest is FREE to enter and all you need to do is create the most creative content featuring yourself and your very best Sprayground gear, upload to Instagram and/or Tiktok and tag @sprayground and use #spraygroundbillboard. The five most epic and original participants -- which will be hand-picked by Sprayground's founder and creative director himself, David BenDavid -- will make it through a next round and enter a public voting system to win the ultimate Sprayground experience.

The competition is open to residents of the United States only. For more information and to enter the contest, visit the Sprayground's Instagram page .

About Sprayground

The rebel Travel company started in 2010 by DAVID BENDAVID as a cure to the boring and mundane bags that dominated the market. Bringing art, design, music, travel and the 6th sense into fashion to revolutionize a market that was known to be for utilitarian purposes. Today the bags are seen globally in over 30 countries with over 20 INTL Distributors with pop-up Locations in the USA and Brick & Mortar stores in Shanghai and Beijing. Collaborations such as NBA, Chris Brown, Spike Lee, Buzz Aldrin, Young Thug, The Game, Shaquille O'Neal, MARVEL, Odell Beckham Jr, The Colombian Army and Humanitarian Organizations. The brand has since evolved into travel luggage, outerwear and footwear, as well as starting a Music Label called Creative Outcasts. The brand has become a collectible item, with fans collecting over 30-70 bags. All products are made in limited runs and never produced again!

