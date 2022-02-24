Southwire Partners with Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United

CARROLLTON, Ga., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire, one of North America's leading wire and cable producers, has announced a partnership with AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), part of the Arthur M. Blank Family of Businesses and parent company of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United of MLS and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This partnership will begin during the 2022 Atlanta United season and extend into 2024 for both teams.

The partnership between Southwire and AMBSE will begin during the 2022 Atlanta United season and extend into 2024 for both teams. Southwire will become the exclusive sponsor of two programs hosted by AMBSE: Westside Works and Thank You, Coach. (PRNewswire)

"We're incredibly excited to begin this partnership with AMBSE and see our relationship grow in the coming years," said Norman Adkins, president of Wire & Cable and chief operating officer for Southwire. "One of Southwire's core tenets is Giving Back, and this partnership will provide amazing opportunities for us to make an even bigger impact in west Georgia, metro Atlanta and many other communities in which we work and live."

The Southwire-AMBSE connection was inspired by the shared values of both organizations. In every area of business, Southwire strives to uphold its five sustainability tenets: Growing Green, Living Well, Giving Back, Doing Right and Building Worth. AMBSE demonstrates similar organizational core values, including Putting People First, Listen and Respond, Include Everyone, Innovate Continuously, Lead By Example and Give Back to Others.

As part of this partnership, Southwire will become the exclusive sponsor of two programs hosted by AMBSE: Westside Works and Thank You, Coach. Founded in 2014 and supported by The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Westside Works is committed to providing education and training that leads to employment opportunities and job success for not just the Westside communities but all of Atlanta's residents. By sponsoring this program, Southwire will help Westside Works continue its professional development and training efforts in the Westside community.

Thank You, Coach hosts former coaches of current Atlanta Falcons players each year to say "thank you" for their impact on the players' lives. As the exclusive sponsor of this program, Southwire will continue its commitment to Giving Back by showing support for generational success and growth.

"We are pleased to partner with a like-minded organization like Southwire," said Mace Aluia, vice president of corporate partnerships for AMBSE. "An industry leader with common interests in giving back to our community and supporting our youth through sport, Southwire is an ideal partner for AMBSE, and we look forward to creating positive impact in our communities."

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the industrial electrical space. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment, hand tools and jobsite power and lighting solutions. For more on Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

© 2022 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About AMB Sports and Entertainment:

AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) is comprised of the National Football League's Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer's Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and AMBSE Ventures.

Contact: Jordan Weathers

Manager, Communications

Phone: (404) 432-0984

jordan.weathers@southwire.com

Southwire Company, LLC (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwire