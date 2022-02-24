RESOLVE CONTINUES MISSION TO FREE CUSTOMERS FROM MOUNTING HEALTHCARE BILLS, REDUCING MEDICAL BILLS BY $15 MILLION

HANOVER, N.H., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Braden Pan found himself as the victim of an unfortunate wildlife accident overseas, the mounting medical bills he accrued were staggering. Despite having full health insurance coverage, he couldn't believe the amounts he was responsible for. Knowing he wasn't alone in this type of situation, the Dartmouth alum knew his own experience could help others and thus, Resolve, a company that fights medical debt on behalf of patients, was born.

Upon account sign-up, Resolve asks customers to send their medical bills directly to its trained team of experts. Each case is then thoroughly reviewed, using data-driven insights to determine the best course of action. Through negotiations with hospitals and insurance companies, Resolve's tried-and-true approach has saved its customers over 60 percent on average on their medical bills. Since its inception in 2016, the company has lowered medical bills as a whole by over $15 million, and empowered thousands of people to move forward with their lives.

"Anyone can find themselves behind on their medical bills in the blink of an eye, and with Resolve, we want to be that advocate and help them navigate this complex and often unfair system that is stacked against patients," said Pan. "We believe that an everyday medical bill shouldn't bankrupt an everyday American and we're fighting to make that dream a reality."

Resolve currently assists all those who have incurred medical debt from a doctor or hospital visit within the United States, including both insured and uninsured. Among the New Hampshire-headquartered company's advisors include cofounders of Funding Circle and Collective Health. It has also notably partnered with organizations like CoFund Health to continue creating solutions surrounding absorbing medical bills. For more information on Resolve, visit www.resolvemedicalbills.com.

