Nova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Nova Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nova) (PRNewswire)

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $121.5 million , up 59% year over year

GAAP net income of $22.2 million , or $0.73 per diluted share, up 55% year over year

on a per-share basis

Non-GAAP net income of $32.8 million , or $1.08 per diluted share, up 96% year over year on a per-share basis

Revenues recognized from multiple customers for Nova METRION ® , a newly launched materials metrology solution

VERAFLEX ® IV selection with multiple orders by a leading global semiconductor manufacturer

Record software revenues, led by Nova's advanced Nova FIT machine learning solution

Full Year 2021 Highlights:

Record annual revenue of $416.1 million , up 54% year over year

GAAP net income of $93.1 million , or $3.12 per diluted share, up 89% year over year

on a per-share basis

Non-GAAP net income of $114.7 million , or $3.85 per diluted share, up 87% year over year

on a per-share basis

GAAP Results ($K)



Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Revenues $121,521 $112,713 $76,303 $416,113 $269,396 Net Income $22,226 $30,335 $13,657 $93,101 $47,907 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.73 $1.02 $0.47 $3.12 $1.65

Non-GAAP Results ($K)



Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Net Income $32,752 $34,546 $15,872 $114,669 $59,638 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.08 $1.16 $0.55 $3.85 $2.06

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.



Management Comments

"We are very pleased with Nova's strong results for the fourth quarter, which conclude another record year with significant growth in both our product and service revenue. Against the backdrop of the continuous pandemic and its influence on the supply chain, Nova succeeded in outperforming the market, demonstrating the agility and efficiency of its operational model," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our solid annual results underscore the competitive advantages and differentiated value in the marketplace. In addition to our growing organic engines, Nova expanded its offering this quarter with new advanced chemical metrology capabilities as part of the acquisition of ancosys, a leading German metrology supplier. This strategic transaction extends Nova's available markets and positions Nova for another growth year in 2022."

2022 First Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$ 1 22 million to $ 1 32 million in revenue

$0.78 to $0.96 in diluted GAAP EPS

$0.96 to $1.14 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2021 Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $121.5 million, an increase of 8% compared with the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 59% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.



Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 56%, compared with 58% in the third quarter of 2021 and 55% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $38.4 million, compared with $29.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $25.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $22.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is compared with net income of $30.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $13.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $32.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is compared with net income of $34.5 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $15.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.



2021 Full Year Results

Total revenues for 2021 were $416.1 million, an increase of 54% compared to total revenues of $269.4 million for 2020.

Gross margin in 2021 was 57%, same as 2020.

Operating expenses in 2021 were $125 million, compared with operating expenses of $97.4 million in 2020.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $93.1 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, in 2021. This is compared with a net income of $47.9 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $114.7 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, in 2021. This is compared with net income of $59.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in 2020.

Conference Call Information

Nova will host a conference call today, February 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.



U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-855-327-6837

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-458-327

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-631-891-4304

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from February 24, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to March 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10017625

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.



About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found at Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on Nasdaq & TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment and taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty to predict the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty to integrate current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

Dror David, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-73-229-5760

E-mail - investors@novami.com

Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/



Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail - msegal@ms-ir.com

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of December 31, ASSETS 2021 2020 Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 126,698 232,304 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits 221,897 191,567 Marketable securities 61,568 - Trade accounts receivable, net 68,446 63,314 Inventories 78,665 61,734 Other current assets 9,242 9,782 Total current assets 566,516 558,701 Non-current assets



Marketable securities 137,415 - Interest-bearing bank deposits 3,672 2,547 Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits 1,600 1,476 Deferred tax assets 6,161 2,869 Severance pay funds 1,327 1,281 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,627 29,109 Property and equipment, net 34,460 34,168 Intangible assets, net 2,601 5,059 Goodwill 20,114 20,114 Other long-term assets 661 462 Total non-current assets 238,638 97,085 Total assets 805,154 655,786 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net 183,037 - Trade accounts payable 36,218 24,096 Deferred revenues 15,338 4,717 Operating lease current liabilities 4,452 3,703 Other current liabilities 48,885 28,418 Total current liabilities 287,930 60,934 Non-current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net - 178,808 Accrued severance pay 3,686 3,719 Operating lease long-term liabilities 33,450 31,905 Other long-term liabilities 6,334 8,882 Total non-current liabilities 43,470 223,314 Shareholders' equity 473,754 371,538 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 805,154 655,786

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues:







Products 99,898 61,741 337,026 209,320 Services 21,623 14,562 79,087 60,076 Total revenues 121,521 76,303 416,113 269,396 Cost of revenues 53,272 33,980 178,752 116,473 Gross profit 68,249 42,323 237,361 152,923 Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 20,140 15,753 65,857 53,015 Sales and marketing 11,219 8,089 39,336 29,321 General and administrative 6,262 1,009 17,324 12,514 Amortization of intangible assets 735 626 2,458 2,503 Total operating expenses 38,356 25,477 124,975 97,353 Operating income 29,893 16,846 112,386 55,570 Financing income (expense), net (1,518) (1,335) (3,133) 926 Income before taxes on income 28,375 15,511 109,253 56,496 Income tax expenses 6,149 1,854 16,152 8,589 Net income for the period 22,226 13,657 93,101 47,907









Earnings per share:







Basic 0.78 0.49 3.28 1.71 Diluted 0.73 0.47 3.12 1.65









Shares used in calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):







Basic 28,539 28,146 28,372 28,097 Diluted 30,285 28,999 29,816 28,950

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income 22,226 13,657 93,101 47,907 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 1,681 1,572 6,475 5,875 Amortization of intangible assets 735 626 2,458 2,503 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 855 - 1,708 - Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,075 868 4,229 868 Share-based compensation 3,496 2,231 10,488 6,949 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation (694) (1,187) (745) (1,584) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivables, net (3,816) (22,217) (5,132) (11,711) Inventories (5,964) (1,219) (18,457) (16,271) Other current and long-term assets 1,076 1,655 192 6,878 Deferred tax assets, net (741) 535 (2,989) (193) Operating lease right-of-use assets 489 395 1,680 1,351 Trade accounts payables 6,799 1,228 11,697 3,255 Deferred revenues (16,572) 926 10,621 2,461 Operating lease liabilities 164 1,346 (904) 91 Other current and long-term liabilities 9,587 5,898 17,919 11,520 Accrued severance pay, net (133) 162 (79) 354 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,263 6,476 132,262 60,253 Cash flows from investment activities:







Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits 37,223 10,125 (31,456) (36,016) Investment in marketable securities (6,364) - (215,091) - Proceed from maturities of marketable securities 5,141 - 12,862 - Purchase of property and equipment (2,250) (1,570) (4,816) (6,443) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 33,750 8,555 (238,501) (42,459) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs - 193,588 - 193,588 Purchases of treasury shares - (10,000) - (12,549) Proceeds from exercise of options - - 11 367 Net cash provided by financing activities - 183,588 11 181,406 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 558 972 622 1,356 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 54,571 199,591 (105,606) 200,556 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 72,127 32,713 232,304 31,748 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 126,698 232,304 126,698 232,304

NOVA LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 GAAP gross profit 68,249 65,238 42,323 Stock-based compensation* 803 557 415 Non-GAAP gross profit 69,052 65,795 42,738 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 56% 58% 55% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 57% 58% 56%







GAAP operating income 29,893 35,526 16,846 Stock-based compensation* 3,496 2,642 2,231 Acquisition related expenses 999 - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 735 574 626 Income related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization - - (2,850) Non-GAAP operating income 35,123 38,742 16,853 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 25% 32% 22% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 29% 34% 22%







GAAP net income 22,226 30,335 13,657 Stock-based compensation* 3,496 2,642 2,231 Acquisition related expenses 999 - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 735 574 626 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,075 1,069 868 Income related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization - - (2,850) Revaluation of operating lease liabilities 907 217 1,364 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (402) (291) (24) Taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement 3,716 - - Non-GAAP net income 32,752 34,546 15,872







GAAP basic earnings per share 0.78 1.07 0.49 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 1.15 1.22 0.56







GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.73 1.02 0.47 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.08 1.16 0.55







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):





Basic 28,539 28,429 28,146 Diluted 30,285 29,858 28,999











* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2021, included in – Cost of revenues - 803; Research and development, net – 1,315; Sales and marketing – 717; General and administrative – 661

NOVA LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 GAAP gross profit 237,361 152,923 Stock-based compensation* 2,160 1,364 Non-GAAP gross profit 239,521 154,287 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 57% 57% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58% 57%





GAAP operating income 112,386 55,570 Stock-based compensation* 10,488 6,949 Acquisition related expenses 999 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,458 2,503 Expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization - 150 Non-GAAP operating income 126,331 65,172 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 27% 21% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 30% 24%





GAAP net income 93,101 47,907 Stock-based compensation* 10,488 6,949 Acquisition related expenses 999 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,458 2,503 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,229 868 Expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization - 150 Revaluation of operating lease liabilities 818 2,053 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,140) (792) Taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement 3,716 - Non-GAAP net income 114,669 59,638





GAAP basic earnings per share 3.28 1.71 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 4.04 2.12





GAAP diluted earnings per share 3.12 1.65 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 3.85 2.06





Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):



Basic 28,372 28,097 Diluted 29,816 28,950

* Stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2021, included in – Cost of revenues - 2,160; Research and development, net – 3,994; Sales and marketing – 2,221; General and administrative – 2,113

NOVA LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FIRST QUARTER 2022

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)



Low High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 0.78 0.96 Estimated non-GAAP items:



Stock-based compensation 0.12 0.12 Acquisition related expenses 0.02 0.02 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.06 0.06 Amortization of issuance costs 0.01 0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.03) (0.03) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 0.96 1.14

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nova