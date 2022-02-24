MWest Holdings Acquires Newly Constructed Class-A Long Beach Apartment Community

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MWest Holdings, a Los Angeles-based real estate company with over 2 million square feet of residential and commercial property across the U.S., announced today that it has acquired 442 Residences, a five-story, 94-unit multifamily asset in Downtown Long Beach.

"We are thrilled to expand our California portfolio in the Long Beach submarket. With a prominent location in a growing metropolitan market, nearby business centers, and public transportation, 442 Residences provides quality housing for this dynamic area. It also has abundant outdoor amenity spaces and refined interiors that are attractive to residents of the community," said Karl Slovin, President of MWest Holdings.

Built in 2019, 442 Residences is comprised of studio, one- and two-bedroom loft-style units ranging from 524 to 1,043 square feet, with 9'9" to 11'1" ceiling heights, oversize balconies and wrap-around outdoor terraces, designer kitchens, washer and dryers, keyless entry doors, and smart thermostats. Residents have access to an array of high-end amenities including an ocean view roof deck, outdoor movie lounge, a hotel-inspired lobby, outdoor yoga and cardio areas, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, secure underground parking with EV charging stations, and an onsite bike share and e-scooter hub.

Located in the center of Downtown Long Beach, 442 Residences is well-positioned in a walkable neighborhood with a variety of nearby shopping and dining options, and a thriving area for business. It is directly across from the new Long Beach Civic Center, home of City Hall, Port of Long Beach headquarters, and the Main Library.

About MWest Holdings. MWest Holdings is an experienced real estate company with over 2 million square feet of residential and commercial property across the United States. Founded in 1991, MWest is known for creating innovative development solutions that instill a sense of neighborhood and integrity and create a lasting, tangible value. As a highly successful and stable owner of real estate, MWest has continually employed sound business practices, low leverage, and stringent underwriting guidelines for each investment opportunity. The company's success is anchored in a philosophy that imagination is the only limiting factor to growth.

