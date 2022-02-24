MGA Sensa Announces Partnership with Incline P&C Group to Offer New Personal Lines, Preferred Auto Insurance Product

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Austin Texas-based MGA, Sensa , is pleased to announce their partnership with Incline P&C Group to provide their personal auto insurance offering. Sensa will act as an MGA to offer its product through an exclusive network of appointed retail brokers and agents who know the business and have aligned priorities countrywide.

Sensa's auto insurance product combines a proprietary sensor and first-notice-of-loss accident notification systems with enhanced underwriting and risk selection processes. Activated only when the force of impact indicates a collision, the sensor automatically detects an accident and precisely analyzes damages and injuries, ensuring the right assistance is dispatched quickly to the scene. Personalized, professional help is available in real-time, 24/7 via Sensa's support team, and lifesaving support is provided when needed, from the scene of any accident. Being able to respond while a loss event is unfolding equips Sensa with the real-time situational awareness required to reduce damages and ultimately insurer and reinsurer loss ratios.

Acrisure Re was the appointed reinsurance broker on the transaction and facilitated both the insurance and reinsurance support for Sensa and Incline P&C Group. The reinsurer panel is comprised of highly rated, blue-chip reinsurers who are excited to be a part of this new offering and overall approach.

"We are excited to welcome Sensa onto the Incline P&C's carrier platform," said Chris McClellan, President, and CEO, Incline P&C Group. "Sensa provides exceptional industry and coverage expertise, and we are thrilled to assist in bringing their depth of transportation insurance offerings available to American drivers."

Dr. Itay Bengad, CEO and Cofounder of Sensa said: "No one should be alone during a car accident. Revolutionizing the insurance industry cannot be limited to selling products that are faster or more convenient. True disruption comes from insurance products that provide additional value and give more to policyholders when it matters most. Sensa gives more to everyone in the insurance value chain, from retail brokers to reinsurers alike."

Sensa's technology was successfully beta tested in Europe and reached over 35,000 satisfied policyholders in the last year alone. Throughout this period, 94% of loss events were proactively managed within the first few minutes of a loss event.

Sensa's U.S. launch kicked off in Illinois earlier this month with Texas, Indiana, and Ohio scheduled for the coming weeks and a rapid rollout coming to the rest of the country soon. Sensa will be introducing additional proactive insurance offerings, with home insurance scheduled to launch later this year.

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 40 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX and Greenwich, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/

About Sensa

Sensa is the first proactive insurance company, guaranteeing premium emergency services to all its policyholders. Sensa provides proactive, real-time professional support 24/7 at the scene of a loss event, at no extra cost. Powered by its innovative sensor, Sensa automatically detects an incident and precisely analyzes damages and injuries, ensuring the best medical and logistical support at the moment of truth. Founded by Itay Bengad, MD, and engineers Gilad Avrashi and Eli Zerah, Sensa is backed by investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Target Global, Volvo, Hyundai Motors, and Nationwide. Sensa is headquartered in Austin, Texas with an R&D center in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.joinsensa.com or contact an agent toll free at (833) 524-2420.

Press Contacts

For Incline P&C Group

Incline P&C Group

Shelby Janner

512.298.4081 x702

shelby@zilkermedia.com

For Sensa

Allison Grey

Headline Media

sensa@headline.media

(323) 283 8176

View original content:

SOURCE Sensa; Incline P&C Group