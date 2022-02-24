KUDO Serves as Multilingual Sponsor for International Peace Honors Ceremony on February 27th Multilingual video conferencing platform KUDO provides live interpretation in six languages for International Peace Honors ceremony produced by PeaceTech Lab.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KUDO Inc, the cloud-based video conferencing platform that powers meetings, webinars, and events with real-time multilingual interpretation will serve as multilingual sponsor of International Peace Honors. Presented by PeaceTech Lab, a non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace, this global event is a "mission-driven awards ceremony celebrating the most innovative global leaders and courageous citizens using technology and media to advance peace, prosperity, and justice around the world". The virtual event will stream on the homepage of Youtube on Sunday, February 27th, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST. Register to watch here.

The International Peace Honors Ceremony presented by PeaceTech Lab will air on February 27TH, 2022 at 8pm ET. KUDO is a multilingual sponsor of the event. (PRNewswire)

PeaceTech Lab chose KUDO to make the ceremony accessible to a worldwide audience by enabling virtual attendees to experience the ceremony in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Swahili and American Sign Language. The ceremony will be broadcasted digitally through various social media platforms, including participants and media partners, thus reaching a global audience of approximately 15 million people.

"Language is an effective tool used by multilateral organizations for peacekeeping operations. We don't call them 'peace talks' for nothing. It seems only fitting KUDO would support an event celebrating the women and men who are committed to speaking the language of peace," notes Ewandro Magalhaes, KUDO's Chief Language Officer and former UN staff and Chief Interpreter.

Honorees include 26-time Grammy award winner Juanes; notable actor, executive producer and activist Forest Whitaker; internet phenomenon and creator of 'Humans of New York' Brandon Stanton; executive chairman of Mastercard Ajay Banga; AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su; IBM fellow emeritus and retired EVP of innovation & technology Nicholas Donofrio; and Indigenous youth leader and environmentalist Tokata Iron Eyes, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

"Making the International Peace Honors ceremony available in those six languages is giving us the opportunity to truly reach a global audience and provide a more inclusive experience to our viewers. Beyond multilingual support, offering our broadcast in different languages fosters greater respect and understanding, which falls in line with our mission to use technology and media for peace," noted Maria-Esmeralda Paguaga, International Peace Honors' Executive Producer.

About KUDO

KUDO is a multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of on-demand conference interpreters. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. More info at www.kudoway.com

