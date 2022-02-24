Financial Collaboration Platform Standard Metrics Secures $23.7M Series A to Pioneer the Digitization of Workflows and Data in the Private Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Metrics, the investor relations platform for the private capital markets formerly known as Quaestor, today announced $23.7 million in Series A financing.

The round was led by 8VC along with a number of Standard Metrics' venture capital customers and industry supporters, including Alpha Edison, January Capital, First Trust Capital Partners, Fin VC, Spark Capital, Slack Fund, Socii Capital, Not Boring Capital, and Gaingels, among other institutions and leading angels.

Standard Metrics' automated portfolio monitoring solution enables dozens of global VC firms, hedge funds, family offices, and corporate venture capital groups to centralize and utilize critical data on their portfolio companies and investments. Standard Metrics also helps over a thousand private companies to manage their key metrics and relationships with their investors.

"It's an honor to have our customers come together and invest in our Series A round," said John Melas-Kyriazi, CEO and Co-founder of Standard Metrics. "We are working hard to accelerate the digital transformation of the private markets, and we are fortunate to partner with and support some of the world's most forward-thinking investors on this journey"

With this new round of financing, Standard Metrics will continue to develop its software platform and scale its network of investors and private companies, both domestically and internationally.

"It's been our pleasure to work with the team at Standard Metrics from day one, and we look forward to continuing our partnership as both a Series A investor and as a customer," said Alex Moore, Partner at 8VC and Standard Metrics board member. "Standard Metrics is at the forefront of an enormous opportunity to digitize workflows and data in the private markets."

With its headquarters in San Francisco as well as fully-distributed employees throughout the world, Standard Metrics is actively hiring in product, engineering, sales, customer success, and operations.

About Standard Metrics

Standard Metrics, formerly known as Quaestor, is a global investor relations platform for the private capital markets. A San Francisco-based company with distributed employees all over the world, Standard Metrics has raised $29.5 million to date from investors including 8VC, Alpha Edison, January Capital, First Trust Capital Partners, Fin VC, Spark Capital, Slack Fund, Socii Capital, Not Boring Capital, and Gaingels. For more information about Standard Metrics, visit standardmetrics.io.

About 8VC

8VC is a leading technology investment firm, investing in visionary teams and backing industry-transforming companies. The partners have a proven track -record as founders, engineers, and operators of successful companies including Palantir, Addepar, Affinity and OpenGov, amongst others. 8VC was founded in 2012 and manages $3.6 billion in committed capital. The firm invests primarily in smart enterprise platforms across industries including financial services, healthcare, logistics, Bio-IT, and others. For more information, please visit http://8VC.com

