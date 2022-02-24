Electrolux issues Green Bond loans

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today issued two bond loans within its Green Bond Framework, raising an aggregate amount of SEK 2 billion to fund investments and other projects with environmental benefits.

"We continue to connect our sustainability ambitions to our financing strategy with this issue of green bond loans. It reflects our commitment to continue to be an industry leader in sustainability, and is a confirmation of our sustainability credentials," says Vanessa Butani, Electrolux VP Sustainability.

The bond loans are issued on February 24, 2022 with maturity on February 24, 2027. One of the bond loans, in the amount of SEK 750 million, is issued at a fixed rate and carries a coupon of 1.705% annually. The other bond loan, in the amount of SEK 1,250 million, has a floating interest rate.

The bonds are being issued under Electrolux EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme and Electrolux Green Bond Framework. The bond proceeds will be used for financing or refinancing of eligible "green assets" as defined in the framework.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Detailed information on the bond loan and terms of the issuance is found here on the Group's web site. Read more about the Electrolux Green Bond Framework here.

