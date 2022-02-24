EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $498.6 million .





Net loss of $80.1 million , consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $76.3 million , and basic and diluted loss per share of $0.88 .





Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $159.5 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1,985.7 million .





Net income of $62.7 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $72.9 million , and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.81 .





Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $718.9 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"The EchoStar team delivered another solid performance in 2021 with year over year growth in revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "We remain focused on meeting our customers' needs while operating our business in an efficient manner, innovating new multi-transport technology solutions and preparing to place our next satellite, EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER 3, into service."

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Additional Information:

Consolidated revenue increased 1.9% or $9.4 million year over year primarily driven by higher equipment sales of $18.8 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers partially offset by lower service revenues of $9.4 million primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers.





Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.3% or $7.2 million year over year.





Net income decreased $77.5 year over year. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of our equity investment in DISH Mexico of $55.3 million , losses on investments, net, of $49.9 million , and unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates of $11.2 million . These items were partially offset by lower net interest expense of $19.4 million and higher operating income of $5.5 million .





Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,462,000, declining 48,000 from September 30, 2021 . The decrease primarily reflects a balancing of capacity utilization with subscriber levels in areas of high bandwidth demand in both the US and Latin America .





For the three months ended December 31, 2021 , approximately 65% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 35% attributable to our enterprise customers.





Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2021 .





During the three months ended December 31, 2021 , we purchased 1,203,821 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the three months

ended December 31,

For the twelve months

ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Revenue















Hughes

$ 491,154

$ 482,418

$ 1,956,226

$ 1,860,834 EchoStar Satellite Services

4,871

4,165

17,679

17,398 Corporate and Other

2,619

2,690

11,815

9,675 Total revenue

$ 498,644

$ 489,273

$ 1,985,720

$ 1,887,907

















Adjusted EBITDA















Hughes

$ 178,218

$ 188,389

$ 790,469

$ 723,343 EchoStar Satellite Services

2,704

2,026

9,185

7,873 Corporate & Other:















Corporate overhead, operating and other

(20,675)

(23,920)

(82,615)

(87,867) Equity in earnings (losses) of

unconsolidated affiliates, net

(723)

226

1,892

(434) Total Corporate & Other

(21,398)

(23,694)

(80,723)

(88,301) Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 159,524

$ 166,721

$ 718,931

$ 642,915

















Net income (loss)

$ (80,083)

$ (2,597)

$ 62,721

$ (51,904) Expenditures for property and equipment

$ 86,427

$ 113,757

$ 438,430

$ 408,798

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended December 31,

For the twelve months

ended December, 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Net income (loss)

$ (80,083)

$ (2,597)

$ 62,721

$ (51,904) Interest income, net

(5,887)

(6,275)

(22,801)

(39,982) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

15,664

35,469

95,512

147,927 Income tax provision (benefit), net

2,579

17,760

65,626

24,069 Depreciation and amortization

122,465

132,934

491,329

525,011 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

3,735

2,714

10,154

11,754 EBITDA

58,473

180,005

702,541

616,875 (Gains) losses on investments, net

43,450

(6,458)

(69,531)

31,306 Impairment of long-lived assets

—

1,685

245

1,685 Impairment loss on equity method investment

55,266

—

55,266

— Litigation Expense

—

—

16,800

— License fee dispute - India, net of non-

controlling interests

(233)

107

(941)

(936) Loss on Debt Repurchase

—

—

1,938

— Foreign currency transaction (gains)

losses, net

2,568

(8,618)

12,613

(6,015) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 159,524

$ 166,721

$ 718,931

$ 642,915

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2021 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To ask a question, the dial in numbers are (833) 562-0124 (toll-free) and (661) 567-1102 (international), Conference ID 4197436.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





As of December 31,



2021

2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 535,894

$ 896,005 Marketable investment securities

1,010,496

1,638,271 Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

182,063

183,989 Other current assets, net

198,444

189,821 Total current assets

1,926,897

2,908,086 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

2,338,285

2,390,313 Operating lease right-of-use assets

149,198

128,303 Goodwill

511,086

511,597 Regulatory authorizations, net

469,766

478,762 Other intangible assets, net

13,984

18,433 Other investments, net

297,747

284,937 Other non-current assets, net

338,241

352,921 Total non-current assets

4,118,307

4,165,266 Total assets

$ 6,045,204

$ 7,073,352









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 109,338

$ 122,366 Current portion of long-term debt, net

—

898,237 Contract liabilities

141,343

104,569 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

209,442

299,999 Total current liabilities

460,123

1,425,171 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

1,495,994

1,495,256 Deferred tax liabilities, net

403,684

359,896 Operating lease liabilities

134,897

114,886 Other non-current liabilities

136,426

70,893 Total non-current liabilities

2,171,001

2,040,931 Total liabilities

2,631,124

3,466,102









Commitments and contingencies





























ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

and outstanding at both December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,

58,059,622 shares issued and 38,726,923 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2021 and 57,254,201 shares issued and 48,863,374 shares

outstanding at December 31, 2020

58

57 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both December 31,

2021 and December 31, 2020

48

48 Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020

—

— Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,

none issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2021 and December 31,

2020

—

— Additional paid-in capital

3,345,878

3,321,426 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(212,102)

(187,876) Accumulated earnings (losses)

656,466

583,591 Treasury shares, at cost

(436,521)

(174,912) Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

3,353,827

3,542,334 Non-controlling interests

60,253

64,916 Total stockholders' equity

3,414,080

3,607,250 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,045,204

$ 7,073,352

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the years ended December 31,



2021

2020

2019













Revenue:











Services and other revenue

$ 1,715,287

$ 1,682,304

$ 1,619,271 Equipment revenue

270,433

205,603

266,810 Total revenue

1,985,720

1,887,907

1,886,081 Costs and expenses:











Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)

551,679

577,943

561,353 Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)

231,975

166,435

226,002 Selling, general and administrative expenses

461,705

474,912

509,145 Research and development expenses

31,777

29,448

25,739 Depreciation and amortization

491,329

525,011

490,765 Impairment of long-lived assets

245

1,685

— Total costs and expenses

1,768,710

1,775,434

1,813,004 Operating income (loss)

217,010

112,473

73,077 Other income (expense):











Interest income, net

22,801

39,982

82,352 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(95,512)

(147,927)

(251,016) Gains (losses) on investments, net

69,531

(31,306)

28,912 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

affiliates, net

(5,170)

(7,267)

(14,734) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net

(12,613)

6,015

(11,590) Other-than-temporary impairment losses on

equity method investments

(55,266)

—

— Other, net

(12,434)

195

(166) Total other income (expense), net

(88,663)

(140,308)

(166,242) Income (loss) from continuing operations before

income taxes

128,347

(27,835)

(93,165) Income tax benefit (provision), net

(65,626)

(24,069)

(20,488) Net income (loss) from continuing operations

62,721

(51,904)

(113,653) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

39,401 Net income (loss)

62,721

(51,904)

(74,252) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-

controlling interests

10,154

11,754

11,335 Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar

Corporation common stock

$ 72,875

$ (40,150)

$ (62,917)













Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:











Basic and diluted earnings (losses) from

continuing operations per share

$ 0.81

$ (0.41)

$ (1.06) Total basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share

$ 0.81

$ (0.41)

$ (0.65)

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands)





For the years ended December 31,



2021

2020

2019













Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ 62,721

$ (51,904)

$ (74,252) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to

cash flows provided by (used for) operating

activities:











Depreciation and amortization

491,329

525,011

588,200 Impairment of long-lived assets

245

1,685

— Losses (gains) on investments, net

(69,531)

31,306

(28,912) Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated

affiliates, net

5,170

7,267

14,734 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains),

net

12,613

(6,015)

11,590 Deferred tax provision (benefit), net

37,664

18,147

32,542 Stock-based compensation

7,699

8,887

9,353 Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,381

4,324

5,912 Dividends received from unconsolidated

affiliates

—

—

2,716 Other-than-temporary impairment losses on

equity method investments

55,266

—

— Other, net

19,740

(12,501)

6,297 Changes in assets and liabilities, net:











Trade accounts receivable and contract

assets, net

(2,334)

2,237

8,289 Other current assets, net

(7,303)

(12,984)

(39,190) Trade accounts payable

(15,599)

(12,339)

13,149 Contract liabilities

36,774

3,509

26,376 Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities

(84,621)

42,822

66,352 Non-current assets and non-current

liabilities, net

80,012

(15,064)

13,166 Net cash provided by (used for) operating

activities

632,226

534,388

656,322













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of marketable investment securities

(1,651,608)

(2,799,838)

(993,369) Sales and maturities of marketable investment

securities

2,321,560

2,110,336

2,391,220 Expenditures for property and equipment

(438,430)

(408,798)

(418,584) Expenditures for externally marketed software

(33,543)

(38,655)

(29,310) Purchase of other investments

(50,000)

(5,500)

(93,687) Sales of other investments

10,951

—

— Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

—

—

(2,149) Purchases of regulatory authorizations

—

—

(34,447) Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate

—

—

2,284 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

158,930

(1,142,455)

821,958













Cash flows from financing activities:











Repurchase and maturity of the 2019 Senior

Secured Notes

—

—

(920,923) Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior

Unsecured Notes

(901,818)

—

— Payment of finance lease obligations

(670)

(811)

(29,347) Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(2,214)

(1,554)

(5,447) Proceeds from Class A common stock options

exercised

408

855

67,337 Proceeds from Class A common stock issued

under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

9,471

10,109

9,779 Treasury share repurchase

(261,436)

(43,458)

— Contribution by non-controlling interest holder

9,880

18,241

— Purchase of non-controlling interest

—

—

(7,313) Other, net

(966)

998

603 Net cash provided by (used for) financing

activities

(1,147,345)

(15,620)

(885,311)













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash

equivalents

(3,749)

(1,390)

(575) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents

(359,938)

(625,077)

592,394 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted

amounts, beginning of period

896,812

1,521,889

929,495 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted

amounts, end of period

$ 536,874

$ 896,812

$ 1,521,889

