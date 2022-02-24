Delta Honored as a Top 100 Global Innovator by Clarivate (TM) for its Innovation and Intellectual Property Prowess

Our relentless commitment to ingenuity in the development of smart energy-saving solutions attains world-class recognition

TAIPEI, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leading provider of power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has been selected as a Top 100 Global Innovator 2022 by Clarivate™, a global leader in providing trusted information to accelerate innovation. Over the years, Delta has built an environment that rewards employees' ingenuity, such as the Delta Innovation Award, which currently recognizes the Company's most game-changing intellectual property (IP), new product, manufacturing practice, as well as business model or process every year. As of 2021-end, IP authorities in North America, Asia, Europe, etc. have granted over 13,000 patents to Delta, with over 1,200 applications submitted in 2021 alone.

Ed White, Chief Analyst and Vice President of IP and Innovation Research, Clarivate™, said, "We congratulate Delta Electronics for the first-time inclusion, as predicted in our Innovators to Watch report in 2020. Delta showcases success footprints and coverage in the world economy, as well as the influences on other innovations. The Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 exemplify above-the-bar excellence in innovation. They demonstrate the capabilities, consistency and creativity that are delivering new value and ingenuity for the world."

Ping Cheng, Delta's Chief Executive Officer, said, "It is a privilege for Delta, not only to be selected as one of the world's 100 top innovators by Clarivate™, but also to learn from their report that we are the first power systems and industrial automation company within the Greater China region in this selected group. This recognition further validates our commitment to innovation and IP, both nurtured through strategic investment of approximately 8% of Delta's annual revenues into R&D (9% in 2020). Our 74 R&D centers, which employ over 9,000 engineers worldwide, have accumulated a rich patent war chest in power, industrial automation and building automation technologies, as well as a growing patent portfolio in e-mobility, energy infrastructure and ICT infrastructure. These resources are pillars of our IoT-based smart green solutions for sustainable cities."

Since its foundation in 1971, Delta has been devoted to innovation, especially in the development of next-generation high-efficiency power electronics and energy-saving products and solutions, in line with its commitment to sustainable development and to lower global CO2 emissions. The Company has also fostered a culture that rewards ingenuity. For example, it initiated the annual Delta Innovation Award in 2008, which currently selects and rewards the most promising intellectual property, new product, manufacturing, business model or process within the organization.

Clarivate™, a global leader in providing trusted information to accelerate innovation, identifies organizations at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring excellence focused on exceptional consistency and scale in innovativeness. The Top 100 Global Innovators™ 2022 come from 12 countries and regions. As global ideation patterns change and the way they are measured evolves, the composition of the Top 100 Global Innovators changes too. Clarivate™ analysts use informatic techniques targeting innovation excellence to compare 50 million ideas, across thousands of baselines, through billions of calculations, to discover the 100 innovators at the very top. The selection criteria include the number of patents, influence, success footprint, globalization, and technical distinctiveness. Learn more about Top 100 Global Innovators 2022, its methodology and who features on this year's list here.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices (DJSI) for 11 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For further details about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com.

