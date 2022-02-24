chinadiplomacy.org.cn's Diplomacy Talk | How Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy is reshaping China's diplomatic work

BEIJING, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):

With innovative theories and fruitful achievements, Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy adopts a global perspective and teaches us to fight for better international relations and a new international order. But how exactly has it reshaped China's diplomatic work over the past ten years? Wang Wen, executive dean of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, joins us to discuss.

Diplomacy Talk

http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/node_8028184.html

