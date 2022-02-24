Chandler, Arizona Incubator Program Supports Young Inventors

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation, and entrepreneurial development program, is once again running its Jr. Track for high school students working on STEM-based projects.

The program was started in 2019 in collaboration with Rachna Nath, a science educator with Arizona College Prep, Erie Campus.

"My students are working on projects that will change lives," said Nath. "I went to Chandler Innovations to collaborate as I knew they had the curriculum that would show my students how to facilitate a sustainable project and work as a team."

For Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations Incubator, this was a great opportunity.

"While Chandler Innovations' primary audience is comprised of tech founders, I know K-12 students with a passion for STEM are the next wave of tech entrepreneurs," said White. "It was easy to see how providing our curriculum to these amazing and dedicated students is beneficial and how our show of support for these young minds is absolutely critical for the advancement of society."

The Jr. Track students will begin their 12-week virtual cohort in March. The curriculum covers topics ranging from feasibility to market fit, financials, prototypes, and beyond. The students must be recommended by a teacher or parent and have a STEM-based project or concept.

The inaugural group in 2019 successfully completed the program and obtained over $60k in grant funding for their project.

For the adult tech entrepreneur, Chandler Innovations provides an in-depth curriculum and additional coaching to bring founders from ideation to MVP. The program is also designed to help founders already in revenue improve their organization's performance. Innovations' Pitch Power workshop helps founders prepare to raise capital.

Chandler Innovations Incubator accepts applications year-round, with cohorts starting every few months.

Visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/apply-now.html to learn more and apply to the program.

For more information about Chandler Innovations, visit innovationsincubator.com.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers programs for entrepreneurs and founders throughout the year. It also provides entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

