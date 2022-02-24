Advancing Educational Equity for Latino Students and Fostering Strong Connections between Parents and Schools

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnidosUS today announced its receipt of a $745,000 grant from State Farm. Their continued investment will fund programs that work to advance educational equity for Latino students and foster strong connections between parents and schools.

The State Farm grant will fund the five UnidosUS education initiatives: CASA, Early Escalera, Avanzando Through College, Padres Comprometidos and Esperanza Hope for All Fund. The programs are implemented in partnership with UnidosUS Affiliate Network, a national network of nearly 300 local community-based organizations that directly serve the Latino community. (PRNewswire)

UnidosUS today announced its receipt of a $745,000 grant from State Farm.

The grant will fund the five UnidosUS education initiatives: CASA, Early Escalera, Avanzando Through College, Padres Comprometidos and Esperanza Hope for All Fund. The programs are implemented in partnership with UnidosUS Affiliate Network, a national network of nearly 300 local community-based organizations that directly serve the Latino community. The grant will also support the UnidosUS Annual Conference, one of the largest gatherings of Latinos and allies, all committed to social change and moving the country forward.

"We are grateful for State Farm's continued investment, partnership and commitment to the Latino community," said Delia de la Vara, Senior Vice President for Development and Strategic Initiatives at UnidosUS. "Through their generous support, our ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand our educational programs ensure we are positioned to address the systemic and racial inequities affecting young Latinos and help bridge their access to the opportunities they need to reach their full potential."

"As a long-standing supporter of UnidosUS, State Farm is proud to provide this grant to ensure Latino youth have access to resources for their educational pursuits and also support the much-needed COVID-19 response efforts by UnidosUS", said Lupe Alcala, Assistant Vice President of Marketing at State Farm. "We are committed to helping strengthen and build stronger communities". This grant is our way to showcase that commitment in a meaningful way and also help address systemic and racial inequalities."

The UnidosUS CASA, Early Escalera and Avanzando Through College programs are youth-focused initiatives that support students' college and career readiness and leadership development. The programs deliver culturally and linguistically responsive workshops and experimental learning activities designed to empower low-income and first-generation students to serve as change agents in their communities and to ease their higher education journey.

Padres Comprometidos is a parent engagement program that equips participants with the skills and confidence to actively engage in the school community and serve as strong advocates for their children's academic success.

The Esperanza Hope for All Fund was established in 2020 to support the UnidosUS Affiliate Network and community partners' response to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the Latino community. The fund provides grants and emergency resources to its Latino Affiliates and the communities they serve.

About UnidosUS

UnidosUS, previously known as the National Council of La Raza, is the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels. For more than 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our country stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit www.unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About State Farm

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,300 agents and nearly 55,000 employees serve approximately 86 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2021 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com

Contact:

Elsa Rainey, news@unidosus.org

Jose Soto, jose.soto.cwme@statefarm.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Council of La Raza