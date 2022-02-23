Wake Up to Something Better: Wendy's Announces Breakfast Launch in Canada Wendy's breakfast to disrupt the competition, replacing reheated eggs and stale sandwiches with a high-quality breakfast experience that is fast and affordable

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wendy's® announced that breakfast will be available in all Wendy's restaurants across Canada this spring, entering a new daypart to offer Canadians what they deserve: a breakfast that does not cut corners. Say goodbye to dry English muffins, stale breakfast sandwiches, and see-through bacon, and wake up to a craveable made-to-order breakfast paired with a meticulously crafted cup of custom blended coffee made specifically for Canadian customers. From freshly cracked Canadian eggs on every sandwich, to savoury Applewood smoked bacon, freshly-cooked in every restaurant every day and biscuits served warm from the oven.

Breakfast will be served at Wendy's locations across Canada beginning in the second quarter. (PRNewswire)

"Canadians deserve a better, high-quality breakfast experience that is fast and affordable, without cutting corners. That is exactly what Wendy's will deliver when we launch breakfast across Canada this spring," said Abigail Pringle, President, International and Chief Development Officer. "We have done the work, immersing ourselves in what Canadian customers want from their breakfast and we will serve up hot, made-to-order, great-tasting food, using high quality ingredients that have long set Wendy's apart from the competition. We are confident that our breakfast experience will make Wendy's their number one choice."

Wendy's' mouth-watering, morning routine-changing breakfast menu will be revealed in the coming weeks, bringing a twist to familiar flavours and pay homage to fan favourites, like the Breakfast Baconator®.

Wendy's has been on a roll in Canada over the past few years, gaining market share and hitting record sales. Wendy's Canada also recently celebrated the opening of the 400th restaurant in the country last November and is actively recruiting new franchisees to join the System. This growth is supported by Wendy's continued points of difference: sourcing craveable, high-quality Canadian ingredients like fresh, never frozen Canadian beef; continually investing in menu innovation and quality like Hot & Crispy fries, Strawberry Frosty® and Canadian grown lettuce and tomatoes; improving packaging sustainability; and investing in its delivery and digital business to reach more customers, more often.

To support its expansion into breakfast, Wendy's Canadian franchisees plan to hire approximately 1,600 crew members across the country, offering opportunities for flexibility and to build a career. Morning people who are ready to dish out breakfast Wendy's style can apply today at wendys-careers.com/caen/ or visit their local Wendy's restaurant.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef*, freshly prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Media Contact:

Heidi Schauer

Vice President – Communications, Public Affairs & Customer Care

(614) 764-3368; heidi.schauer@wendys.com

