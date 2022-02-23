Ultra Clean Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Record fourth quarter performance propelled UCT over the $2 billion revenue milestone for the year and represents a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities on every level," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "By expanding our capabilities, leveraging our global footprint, and deepening our industry partnerships, we again outperformed the markets we serve. We expect 2022 to be another year of growth and believe we are ideally positioned to meet ongoing demand."

"In 2021, UCT generated record cash flow from operations and grew earnings per share by 50 percent to the highest level in the company's history," added Sheri Savage, CFO. "We strategically deployed capital to meet capacity requirements and will continue to invest in our business to meet ongoing demand while strengthening our balance sheet to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

Fourth Quarter 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $615.1 million. Products contributed $533.8 million and Services added $81.3 million. Total gross margin was 21.0%, operating margin was 10.2%, and net income was $45.5 million or $1.01 and $1.00 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $553.7million, gross margin of 20.6%, operating margin of 9.1%, and net income of $31.9 million or $0.71 and $0.70 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.5%, operating margin was 12.6%, and net income was $55.5 million or $1.22 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.6%, operating margin of 12.4%, and net income of $48.8 million or $1.07 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Full Year 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $2,101.6 million. Products contributed $1,803.9 million and Services added $297.7 million. Total gross margin was 20.5%, operating margin was 8.8%, and net income was $119.4 million or $2.75 and $2.69 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $1,398.6 million, gross margin of 20.9%, operating margin of 8.7%, and net income of $77.6 million or $1.93 and $1.89 per basic and diluted share in the prior year.

Full Year 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 21.4%, operating margin of 12.2%, and net income of $186.1 million or $4.20 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.4%, operating margin of 11.3%, and net income of $115.0 million or $2.80 per diluted share in the prior year.

First Quarter 2022 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $580.0 million to $630.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.80 and $1.00. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $1.06 and $1.26.

Conference Call

The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 3645393. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, gain on sale of property and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 25,

December 31,

December 25,

2021

2020

2021

2020























Revenues:





















Product $ 533,859

$ 299,495

$ 1,803,939

$ 1,131,151 Services

81,277



70,133



297,676



267,431 Total revenues

615,136



369,628



2,101,615



1,398,582 Cost of revenues:





















Product

433,933



247,103



1,478,764



934,716 Services

52,117



44,880



192,874



172,105 Total cost of revenues

486,050



291,983



1,671,638



1,106,821 Gross profit

129,086



77,645



429,977



291,761 Operating expenses:





















Research and development

7,771



3,987



24,508



14,829 Sales and marketing

14,090



6,569



48,178



25,128 General and administrative

44,493



33,915



171,618



130,434 Total operating expenses

66,354



44,471



244,304



170,391 Income from operations

62,732



33,174



185,673



121,370 Interest income

156



179



427



875 Interest expense

(6,634)



(3,758)



(24,183)



(16,852) Other income (expense), net

(1,165)



(2,512)



(7,601)



(5,722) Income before provision for income taxes

55,089



27,083



154,316



99,671 Provision for income taxes

6,303



4,349



27,931



19,281 Net income

48,786



22,734



126,385



80,390 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,316



180



6,940



2,785 Net income attributable to UCT $ 45,470

$ 22,554

$ 119,445

$ 77,605























Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:





















Basic $ 1.01

$ 0.56

$ 2.75

$ 1.93 Diluted $ 1.00

$ 0.55

$ 2.69

$ 1.89 Shares used in computing net income per share:





















Basic

44,886



40,521



43,498



40,198 Diluted

45,525



41,353



44,351



41,074

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)

















December 31,

December 25,



2021

2020 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 466,455

$ 200,274 Accounts receivable, net of allowance



250,147



145,539 Inventories



379,235



180,385 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



41,260



18,895 Total current assets



1,137,097



545,093













Property, plant and equipment, net



242,347



159,150 Goodwill



270,044



171,132 Intangibles assets, net



245,696



160,519 Deferred tax assets, net



37,607



23,513 Operating lease right-of-use assets



83,357



37,821 Other non-current assets



9,242



5,315 Total assets

$ 2,025,390

$ 1,102,543













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Bank borrowings

$ 22,071

$ 7,361 Accounts payable



332,897



121,328 Accrued compensation and related benefits



46,790



34,532 Operating lease liabilities



17,299



11,721 Other current liabilities



50,060



26,335 Total current liabilities



469,117



201,277













Bank borrowings, net of current portion



529,919



261,619 Deferred tax liabilities



54,889



33,571 Operating lease liabilities



65,923



31,050 Other liabilities



12,894



23,812 Total liabilities



1,132,742



551,329













Equity:











UCT stockholders' equity:











Common stock



511,628



309,589 Retained earnings



337,417



217,972 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)



(167)



5,087 Total UCT stockholders' equity



848,878



532,648 Noncontrolling interest



43,770



18,566 Total equity



892,648



551,214 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,025,390

$ 1,102,543















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)













Fiscal Year Ended

December 31,

December 25,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 126,385

$ 80,390 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):









Depreciation and amortization

70,877



46,635 Stock-based compensation

15,765



12,743 Deferred income taxes

(3,200)



375 Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability

12,438



7,653 Gain from insurance proceeds

(7,332)



— Others

220



(2,402) Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(52,975)



(32,693) Inventories

(125,120)



(8,017) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,397)



1,243 Other non-current assets

(800)



(106) Accounts payable

172,524



(12,559) Accrued compensation and related benefits

1,795



9,696 Operating lease assets and liabilities

(1,141)



(1,111) Income taxes payable

8,851



2,785 Other liabilities

(1,827)



(7,354) Net cash provided by operating activities

213,063



97,278 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(59,342)



(36,427) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds

7,738



6,601 Settlement of forward contracts in conjunction with the acquisition of Ham-Let

(10,448)



— Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(344,707)



— Net cash used in investing activities

(406,759)



(29,826) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from bank borrowings

415,168



76,690 Proceeds from issuance of common stock

193,536



604 Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(131,712)



(105,475) Payments of debt issuance costs

(8,899)



— Payment of contingent earn-out

—



(1,428) Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units

(7,262)



(1,500) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

460,831



(31,109) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(954)



1,400 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

266,181



37,743 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

200,274



162,531 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 466,455

$ 200,274

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; dollars in thousands)











































GAAP



Non-GAAP





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2021



Products

Services

Consolidated

Products

Services

Consolidated Revenues

$ 533,859

$ 81,277

$ 615,136

$ 533,859

$ 81,277

$ 615,136 Gross profit

$ 99,926

$ 29,160

$ 129,086

$ 101,964

$ 30,183

$ 132,147 Gross margin



18.7%



35.9%



21.0%



19.1%



37.1%



21.5% Income from operations

$ 52,391

$ 10,341

$ 62,732

$ 63,007

$ 14,507

$ 77,514 Operating margin



9.8%



12.7%



10.2%



11.8%



17.9%



12.6%



























































Three Months Ended





















December 31, 2021





















Products

Services

Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 99,926

$ 29,160

$ 129,086 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



658



1,023



1,681 Restructuring charges (2)



115



—



115 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



719



—



719 Fair value related adjustments (4)



546



—



546 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 101,964

$ 30,183

$ 132,147





































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



18.7%



35.9%



21.0% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.1%



1.2%



0.3% Restructuring charges (2)



0.0%



—



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.2%



—



0.1% Fair value related adjustments (4)



0.1%



—



0.1% Non-GAAP gross margin



19.1%



37.1%



21.5%





































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 52,391

$ 10,341

$ 62,732 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



5,795



3,716



9,511 Restructuring charges (2)



(415)



24



(391) Stock-based compensation expense (3)



4,241



426



4,667 Fair value related adjustments (4)



546



—



546 Acquisition related costs (5)



449



—



449 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 63,007

$ 14,507

$ 77,514





































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



9.8%



12.7%



10.2% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1.1%



4.6%



1.5% Restructuring charges (2)



-0.1%



0.1%



-0.1% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.8%



0.5%



0.8% Fair value related adjustments (4)



0.1%



0.0%



0.1% Acquisition related costs (5)



0.1%



0.0%



0.1% Non-GAAP operating margin



11.8%



17.9%



12.6%





































1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Represents acquisition fair value adjustments related to inventories 5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 25,

September 24,

December 31,

December 25,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands) Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis $ 45,470

$ 22,554

$ 31,880

$ 119,445

$ 77,605 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

9,511



4,950



9,512



33,423



19,799 Restructuring charges (2)

(391)



1,003



1,580



1,301



4,573 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,667



3,760



4,324



16,758



12,899 Fair value related adjustments (4)

546



3,266



2,288



22,999



7,624 Acquisition related costs (5)

449



1,024



105



9,984



1,024 Insurance proceeds (6)

—



—



—



(7,332)



— Gain on the sale of property (7)

—



—



—



—



(1,352) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(2,336)



(2,521)



(2,760)



(12,804)



(8,200) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

(2,400)



(525)



1,828



2,332



994 Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT $ 55,516

$ 33,511

$ 48,757

$ 186,106

$ 114,966





























Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis $ 62,732

$ 33,174

$ 50,584

$ 185,673

$ 121,370 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

9,511



4,950



9,512



33,423



19,799 Restructuring charges (2)

(391)



1,003



1,580



1,301



4,433 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,667



3,760



4,324



16,758



12,899 Fair value related adjustments (4)

546



—



2,388



10,117



— Acquisition related costs (5)

449



1,024



105



9,984



1,024 Gain on the sale of property (7)

—



—



—



—



(1,352) Non-GAAP income from operations $ 77,514

$ 43,911

$ 68,493

$ 257,256

$ 158,173





























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

10.2%



9.0%



9.1%



8.8%



8.7% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.5%



1.3%



1.7%



1.6%



1.4% Restructuring charges (2)

-0.1%



0.3%



0.4%



0.0%



0.3% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.8%



1.0%



0.8%



0.8%



0.9% Fair value related adjustments (4)

0.1%



0.0%



0.4%



0.5%



0.0% Acquisition related costs (5)

0.1%



0.3%



0.0%



0.5%



0.1% Gain on the sale of property (7)

0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



-0.1% Non-GAAP operating margin

12.6%



11.9%



12.4%



12.2%



11.3%





























Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 129,086

$ 77,645

$ 114,070

$ 429,977

$ 291,761 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,681



1,023



1,680



6,063



4,090 Restructuring charges (2)

115



242



684



1,005



988 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

719



696



534



2,649



2,112 Fair value related adjustments (4)

546



—



2,388



10,117



— Non-GAAP gross profit $ 132,147

$ 79,606

$ 119,356

$ 449,811

$ 298,951





























Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

21.0%



21.0%



20.6%



20.5%



20.9% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3%



0.3%



0.3%



0.3%



0.3% Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%



0.0%



0.2%



0.0%



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.1%



0.2%



0.1%



0.1%



0.2% Fair value related adjustments (4)

0.1%



0.0%



0.4%



0.5%



0.0% Non-GAAP gross margin

21.5%



21.5%



21.6%



21.4%



21.4%

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands) Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis $ (7,643)

$ (6,091)

$ (8,233)

$ (31,357)

$ (21,699) Restructuring charges (2)

—



—



—



—



140 Fair value related adjustments (4)

—



3,266



(100)



12,882



7,624 Insurance proceeds (6)

—



—



—



(7,332)



— Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense) $ (7,643)

$ (2,825)

$ (8,333)

$ (25,807)

$ (13,935)





























Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported net income on a GAAP basis $ 1.00

$ 0.55

$ 0.70



2.69



1.89 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.21



0.12



0.21



0.75



0.48 Restructuring charges (2)

(0.01)



0.02



0.03



0.03



0.11 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.10



0.09



0.10



0.38



0.32 Fair value related adjustments (4)

0.01



0.08



0.05



0.52



0.19 Acquisition related costs (5)

0.01



0.02



—



0.23



0.02 Insurance proceeds (6)

—



—



—



(0.16)



— Gain on the sale of property (7)

—



—



—



-



(0.03) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(0.05)



(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.29)



(0.20) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

(0.05)



(0.01)



0.04



0.05



0.02 Non-GAAP net income $ 1.22

$ 0.81

$ 1.07

$ 4.20

$ 2.80 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis

45,525



41,353



45,404



44,351



41,074





















































































































































ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 25,

September 24,

December 31,

December 25,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 (in thousands, except percentages)



























Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 6,303

$ 4,349

$ 8,392



27,931



19,281 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

2,336



2,521



2,760



12,804



8,200 Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

2,400



525



(1,828)



(2,332)



(994) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 11,039

$ 7,395

$ 9,324

$ 38,403

$ 26,487





























Income before income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 55,089

$ 27,083

$ 42,351



154,316



99,671 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

9,511



4,950



9,512



33,423



19,799 Restructuring charges (2)

(391)



1,003



1,580



1,301



4,573 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,667



3,760



4,324



16,758



12,899 Fair value related adjustments (4)

546



3,266



2,288



22,999



7,624 Acquisition related costs (5)

449



1,024



105



9,984



1,024 Insurance proceeds (6)

—



—



—



(7,332)



— Gain on the sale of property (7)

—



—



(100)



—



(1,352) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 69,871

$ 41,086

$ 60,060

$ 231,449

$ 144,238 Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

11.4%



16.1%



19.8%



18.1%



19.3% Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

15.8%



18.0%



15.5%



16.6%



18.4%





























1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Adjustments related to the fair values of inventories, contingent consideration, purchase obligation and forward hedge contracts 5 Represents costs related to acquisitions 6 Insurance proceeds pertaining to the Cinos fire in 2018 7 Represents gain realized on the sale of land in South Korea 8 Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate 9 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.