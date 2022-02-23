TrueCar Announces Appointment of Jantoon Reigersman to Chief Operating Officer He will also continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ:TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jantoon Reigersman, has also been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective March 1, 2022. As COO, Reigersman will play a more significant role driving TrueCar's transformation by seeking to improve operational effectiveness and fulfillment, in order to drive future revenue growth through new products and services.

Jantoon Reigersman, TrueCar CFO & COO (PRNewswire)

In this role, Reigersman will focus on the rollout and adoption of TrueCar+, a two-sided marketplace that aims to bring the car buying experience fully online. TrueCar+ is currently in pilot in Florida, with plans for full statewide coverage for new and used vehicles by the end of second quarter.

"As our Chief Financial Officer, Jantoon has been a key contributor to developing our business strategy and advancing new key initiatives and offerings, including TrueCar+. This appointment allows him to expand his contributions to accelerate our growth and transformation," said Mike Darrow, President and CEO of TrueCar.

Reigersman joined TrueCar in January 2021 as Chief Financial Officer, after serving as CFO for Leaf Group, an NYSE-listed diversified internal, media and ecommerce company. "I'm excited to take on this expanded role at such a pivotal time for the company," Reigersman said. "TrueCar+ is an innovative product offering that will revolutionize the car-buying experience for consumers, while simultaneously helping our dealer customers achieve greater efficiency," he added.

Reigersman's appointment will assure TrueCar remains focused on innovation that can be quickly scaled and delivers value to dealers and consumers.

