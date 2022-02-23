TALENT INC. EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Inc. , the leading digital resource and trusted advisor to career-driven professionals worldwide, today announced the appointment of Christian Dwyer to Chief Product Officer. Responsible for the vision and strategy of the organization's portfolio of products, he will lead and facilitate the creation of offerings that deliver value to job seekers and company, alike. Dwyer will be based in Denver, where he currently resides.

"As the job market continues to become more competitive amid The Great Resignation, candidates need access to the most sophisticated products and technology to power their job search," said Byron Matthews, CEO of Talent Inc., the parent company to a suite of properties including TopResume, Resume.io, TopCV, and TopInterview. "We are proud to welcome Christian to our leadership team, who brings unparalleled expertise in product development and online marketplace growth."

For more than 20 years, Christian has worked in online product management, where he's developed a passion for building products that solve real problems for users, while supporting the company's overall business goals. Before joining Talent Inc., he served as CPO for DHI Group, Inc., the parent company of Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com, and eFinancialCareers, where he transformed the company into a product-led organization.

"Throughout my career, I have been drawn to industries and organizations that have been pioneers in their respective fields, which was one of the biggest reasons why I joined the Talent Inc. team," said Dwyer. "For nearly a decade, they have been recognized leaders in the career-services space, and I am excited to bring my expertise in product innovation to help take them to the next level in optimizing the career journey for all professionals, at every level."

Prior to DHI Group, Dwyer was Executive Vice President of Product for Healthgrades, a healthcare marketplace connecting patients and providers. In addition, he was GM of MapQuest and co-founder of Navidec, a software-development company that built the first online auto marketplace. Dwyer holds an M.S. in finance from the University of Colorado at Denver and a B.S. in business economics from UC Santa Barbara.

About Talent Inc.:

Talent Inc. is the global leader in technology-enabled career services. Through its suite of brands — TopResume , TopCV , Resume.io , and TopInterview — Talent Inc. helps professionals tell the best version of their career story, enabling them to stand out from the crowd and land the right job, faster. Follow Talent Inc. on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

