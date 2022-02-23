Rob Howell Named President of Columbia Trust Company

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Trust Company announced today it has named Rob Howell President effective immediately. In this new role, he will be responsible for all new business development initiatives, and trust and investment activities. Howell will continue to serve as Director of Investments, spearheading the Company's global asset management allocation approach, capital markets analysis, equity and fixed income solutions as well as alternative investments.

"Rob has played a critical role in helping our clients across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho build and preserve their wealth. He now takes an expanded leadership role as we continue to grow our trust business," said Kevin Donovan, CEO, Columbia Trust Company. "With Rob taking on the role of President, I will be able to focus on strategic corporate initiatives and on further developing our comprehensive Wealth Management capabilities, while knowing that our clients are in good hands."

Kevin Donovan will remain CEO of Columbia Trust Company and continue to serve as Senior Vice President and Director of Wealth Management for Columbia Bank. Columbia Trust Company is an affiliate of Columbia Bank and a wholly owned subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc., and has been serving Northwest families and non-profit organizations for more than 50 years. It provides a full range of trust services and investment solutions, including non-traditional assets and business ventures.

Howell has more than 40 years of industry experience, eight of which have been with Columbia Trust Company. He began his financial services career at Bank of America, where he spent 28 years. During his tenure at Bank of America, Howell served as the Investment Executive overseeing approximately $12 billion in client wealth. Howell is based in Tacoma, Washington, where he has been an active member of the community for more than 40 years.

About Columbia Trust Company

With offices in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Columbia Trust Company has been providing Northwest families and nonprofits with a full range of trust services and investment solutions, including non-traditional assets and business ventures since 1966. Columbia Trust Company is an affiliate of Columbia Bank and a wholly owned subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc.

