Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarter and Year Ending December 31, 2021 Earnings

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter and year end results are consistent with the update released on February 9, 2022.

4Q21 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Produced 68.8 MBoepd in 4Q21 with oil volumes of 44.4 MBopd;

E&P CapEx was $45 .3MM in 4Q21 and $168 .2MM in FY21;

Net cash provided by operating activities was $269 .4MM, net income was $225 .9MM and net income from continuing operations was $188 .2MM;

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1) was $200 .8MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) was $148 .5MM;

Received distribution of $19 .0MM from OMP on November 29 th ;

Pro forma net debt was $67 .9MM as of December 31, 2021 , including $160 .0MM of cash received for the OMP merger with Crestwood, which closed on February 1, 2022 . No amounts were drawn under the revolving credit facility ($900MM borrowing base; $450MM of elected commitments);

Increased base dividend 17% to $0.585 /share ( $2.34 /share annualized) on February 9, 2022 . The base dividend will be paid on March 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2022 ;

Completed $100MM share repurchase program.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the fourth quarter and year end 2021. Metrics reflect the Company's continuing operations and exclude amounts reported as discontinued operations due to the OMP merger. This presentation is consistent with the E&P-only metrics historically reported and is also consistent with disclosures in the Company's investor presentation, which can be found on the Company's website (www.oasispetroleum.com).

Metric

FY21 Actual

4Q21 Actual

4Q21 Preliminary Production (MBoe/d)

58.0

68.8

68.8 Production (Mbbl/d)

37.0

44.4

44.4 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

$0.70

$0.24

$0.23-$0.33 Adjusted natural gas realization ($ over NYMEX)(1)

$1.41

$2.45

$2.40-$2.50 LOE ($ per Boe)

$9.63

$9.10

$9.05-$9.15 E&P GPT ($ per Boe)(1)

$3.83

$3.40

$3.35-$3.45 Cash G&A ($MM)(1)(2)

$46.2

$10.3

$10.2-$10.4 Production taxes (% of oil and adjusted gas revenues)

6.6%

6.3%

6.3%-6.4% E&P & Other CapEx

$170.5

$45.9

$45.0-$47.0 Cash Interest ($MM)(1)

$19.2

$7.0

$6.9-$7.1 Cash taxes ($MM)

$—

$—

$—

___________________

(1) Adjusted Gas Revenues, E&P GPT, Cash G&A and Cash Interest are all non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. During 2021, for the purposes of non-GAAP disclosures and forward-looking guidance, Oasis made certain non-GAAP downward adjustments to natural gas revenues and gathering, processing and transportation ("GPT") expenses to reflect the gathering and processing charges charged by OMP as if they were recorded as a reduction to natural gas revenues rather than GPT expenses, resulting in lower adjusted natural gas realizations and E&P GPT. Due to the sale of OMP, these non-GAAP adjustments will no longer be made going forward in 2022. These non-GAAP adjustments did not impact overall profit margins. (2) 4Q21 includes non-recurring items related to the Crestwood transaction. Adjusting for these items, Cash G&A would have been $9.3MM.

Select Operational and Financial Data

The following table presents select operational and financial data from continuing operations, unless otherwise noted, for the periods presented:



3Q21

4Q21



FY21 Production data:











Crude oil (Bopd) 31,896

44,422



36,955 Natural gas (Mcfpd) 119,448

146,196



126,459 Total production (Boepd) 51,804

68,788



58,032 Percent crude oil 61.6%

64.6%



63.7% Average sales prices:











Crude oil, without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) $ 70.12

$ 76.37



$ 67.49 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl) 0.43

0.24



0.70 Crude oil, with derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) 43.81

52.11



48.55 Crude oil derivative settlements - net cash payments ($MM) 77.2

99.1



255.5 Natural gas, without derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1) 6.89

7.93



6.28 Natural gas, with derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1) 6.50

7.12



5.96 Natural gas derivative settlements - net cash payments ($MM) 4.3

11.0



14.7 Selected financial data ($MM):











Revenues:











Crude oil revenues $ 205.7

$ 312.1



$ 910.4 Natural gas revenues 75.7

106.7



289.9 Purchased oil and gas sales 87.4

102.6



379.0 Other services revenues 0.1

0.1



0.7 Total revenues $ 368.9

$ 521.5



$ 1,580.0 Net cash provided by operating activities(2) $ 294.4

$ 269.4



$ 914.1 Non-GAAP financial measures:











Adjusted EBITDA $ 116.4

$ 200.8



$ 550.7 Adjusted FCF 67.5

148.5



363.2 Select operating expenses:











Lease operating expenses $ 44.9

$ 57.6



$ 203.9 GPT 30.0

31.7



122.6 Purchased oil and gas expenses 85.8

104.2



380.0 Production taxes 18.4

25.9



76.8 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 24.0

42.5



126.4 Total select operating expenses $ 203.1

$ 261.9



$ 909.7

___________________

(1) Prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids. (2) Cash provided by operating activities was not recast for discontinued operations.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit from continuing operations of $1.0MM in FY21, resulting in an annual effective tax benefit of (0.3)%.

For 4Q21 and FY21, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $188.2MM and $189.0MM, respectively, or $8.96 and $9.15 per diluted share, respectively. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, adjusted net income attributable to Oasis from continuing operations (non-GAAP) was $89.3MM, or $4.25 per diluted share, in 4Q21 and $196.4MM, or $9.52 per diluted share, in FY21.

Capital Expenditures

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the periods presented:



1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

FY21 CapEx ($MM):

















E&P $ 28.6

$ 52.4

$ 41.9

$ 45.3

$ 168.2 Other(1) 0.4

0.6

0.7

0.6

2.3 Total E&P and other 29.0

53.0

42.6

45.9

170.5 Acquisitions —

74.5

—

511.5

586.0 Total CapEx from continuing operations 29.0

127.5

42.6

557.4

756.5 Discontinued operations(2) 0.3

13.4

16.1

19.3

49.1 Total CapEx $ 29.3

$ 140.9

$ 58.7

$ 576.7

$ 805.6

___________________

(1) Includes capitalized interest of $0.5MM for 4Q21 and $2.1MM for FY21. (2) Represents capital expenditures attributable to the Company's midstream assets that were classified as discontinued operations.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The following table presents key balance sheet statistics and liquidity metrics from continuing operations as of December 31, 2021 (in millions):



December 31, 2021 Revolving credit facility(1) $ 450.0



Revolver borrowings $ — Senior notes 400.0 Total debt $ 400.0



Cash and cash equivalents $ 172.1 Letters of credit 2.4 Liquidity $ 619.7

___________________

(1) $900MM borrowing base and $450MM of elected commitments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's drilling program, production, derivative instruments, capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this press release, as well as the impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on the Company's operations. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, risks that the proposed transaction may not be consummated or the benefits contemplated therefrom may not be realized, the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and unitholder approval and the satisfaction of the other conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, the ability of Crestwood to successfully integrate OMP's operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings, the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers, competitors and credit rating agencies, changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, developments in the global economy, particularly the public health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse impact thereof on demand for crude oil and natural gas, the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain the functioning of national and global economies and markets, the impact of Company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the Williston Basin acquisition and Permian Basin divestitures, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related decline of the oil and gas exploration and production industry may make it particularly difficult to identify risks or predict the degree to which identified risks will impact the Company's business and financial condition. Because considerable uncertainty exists with respect to the future pace and extent of a global economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company cannot predict whether or when crude oil production and economic activities will return to normalized levels.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





December 31,

2021

2020









(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,114

$ 10,709 Restricted cash —

4,370 Accounts receivable, net 377,202

202,240 Inventory 28,956

21,624 Prepaid expenses 6,016

5,815 Derivative instruments —

467 Other current assets 1,836

78 Current assets held for sale 1,029,318

26,314 Total current assets 1,615,442

271,617 Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 1,395,837

810,604 Other property and equipment 48,981

51,505 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (124,386)

(14,284) Total property, plant and equipment, net 1,320,432

847,825 Derivative instruments 44,865

— Long-term inventory 17,510

14,522 Operating right-of-use assets 15,782

4,440 Other assets 12,756

18,329 Non-current assets held for sale —

1,002,304 Total assets $ 3,026,787

$ 2,159,037







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 2,136

$ 2,562 Revenues and production taxes payable 270,306

144,865 Accrued liabilities 150,674

108,142 Accrued interest payable 2,150

620 Derivative instruments 89,447

56,944 Advances from joint interest partners 1,892

2,723 Current operating lease liabilities 7,893

1,662 Other current liabilities 1,046

1,604 Current liabilities held for sale 699,653

22,109 Total current liabilities 1,225,197

341,231 Long-term debt 392,524

260,000 Deferred income taxes 7

984 Asset retirement obligations 57,604

45,532 Derivative instruments 115,282

37,614 Operating lease liabilities 6,724

1,629 Other liabilities 7,876

3,557 Non-current liabilities held for sale —

455,751 Total liabilities 1,805,214

1,146,298 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,147,199 shares issued and 19,276,181 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 20,093,017 shares issued and 20,093,017 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 200

200 Treasury stock, at cost: 871,018 shares at December 31, 2021 and no shares at December 31, 2020 (100,000)

— Additional paid-in capital 863,010

965,654 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 269,690

(49,912) Oasis share of stockholders' equity 1,032,900

915,942 Non-controlling interests 188,673

96,797 Total stockholders' equity 1,221,573

1,012,739 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,026,787

$ 2,159,037

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended















December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020





















Revenues



















Oil and gas revenues $ 418,799

$ 281,473

$ 1,200,256

$ 86,145



$ 601,510 Purchased oil and gas sales 102,633

87,382

378,983

20,633



237,111 Other services revenues 145

121

687

215



6,836 Total revenues 521,577

368,976

1,579,926

106,993



845,457 Operating expenses



















Lease operating expenses 57,560

44,889

203,933

22,517



160,406 Other services expenses —

26

47

—



6,658 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 31,694

30,028

122,614

13,198



117,884 Purchased oil and gas expenses 104,183

85,828

379,972

20,278



229,056 Production taxes 25,902

18,445

76,835

5,938



45,439 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 42,459

23,975

126,436

13,789



271,002 Exploration expenses 823

263

2,760

—



2,748 Rig termination —

—

—

—



1,279 Impairment —

—

3

—



4,825,530 General and administrative expenses 19,188

20,088

80,688

14,803



144,700 Litigation settlement







—

—



22,750 Total operating expenses 281,809

223,542

993,288

90,523



5,827,452 Gain (loss) on sale of properties (5,667)

5,405

222,806

11



10,396 Operating income (loss) 234,101

150,839

809,444

16,481



(4,971,599) Other income (expense)



















Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments (39,298)

(101,790)

(589,641)

(84,615)



233,565 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (7,361)

(7,156)

(30,806)

(2,020)



(141,836) Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—



83,867 Reorganization items, net —

—

—

—



665,916 Other income (expense) (215)

(139)

(1,010)

(401)



1,271 Total other income (expense), net (46,874)

(109,085)

(621,457)

(87,036)



842,783 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 187,227

41,754

187,987

(70,555)



(4,128,816) Income tax benefit 973

—

973

3,447



262,962 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 188,200

41,754

188,960

(67,108)



(3,865,854) Income from discontinued operations attributable to Oasis, net of income tax 29,682

30,196

130,642

17,196



225,526 Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis $ 217,882

$ 71,950

$ 319,602

$ (49,912)



$ (3,640,328) Earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share:



















Basic from continuing operations $ 9.67

$ 2.11

$ 9.55

$ (3.36)



$ (12.17) Basic from discontinued operations 1.53

1.52

6.60

0.86



0.71 Basic total $ 11.20

$ 3.63

$ 16.15

$ (2.50)



$ (11.46) Diluted from continuing operations $ 8.96

$ 2.01

$ 9.15

$ (3.36)



$ (12.17) Diluted from discontinued operations 1.41

1.45

6.33

0.86



0.71 Diluted total $ 10.37

$ 3.46

$ 15.48

$ (2.50)



$ (11.46) Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic 19,457

19,812

19,792

19,991



317,644 Diluted 21,007

20,786

20,648

19,991



317,644

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Successor



Predecessor

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020



























Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests $ 355,298

$ (45,962)



$ (3,724,611) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation, depletion and amortization 158,304

16,094



291,115 Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—



(83,867) Gain on sale of properties (222,806)

(11)



(10,396) Impairment 5

—



4,937,143 Deferred income taxes (977)

(3,447)



(262,926) Derivative instruments 589,641

84,615



(233,565) Equity-based compensation expenses 15,476

270



31,315 Non-cash reorganization items, net —

—



(809,036) Deferred financing costs amortization and other 12,992

6,824



41,811 Working capital and other changes:











Change in accounts receivable, net (184,605)

68,322



96,436 Change in inventory 2,168

1,902



(4,005) Change in prepaid expenses 5,605

(2,976)



1,674 Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities 184,517

(24,573)



(62,694) Change in other assets and liabilities, net (1,482)

(5,803)



(5,458) Net cash provided by operating activities 914,136

95,255



202,936 Cash flows from investing activities:











Capital expenditures (212,820)

(9,805)



(332,007) Acquisitions (590,097)

—



— Proceeds from sale of properties 376,081

—



15,188 Costs related to sale of properties (2,926)

—



— Derivative settlements (270,118)

(76)



224,416 Derivative modifications (220,889)

—



— Net cash used in investing activities (920,769)

(9,881)



(92,403) Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 399,500

29,000



686,189 Principal payments on revolving credit facilities (906,500)

(114,500)



(686,189) Repurchase of senior unsecured notes —

—



(68,060) Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes 850,000

—



— Deferred financing costs (22,251)

—



(7,260) Debtor-in-possession credit facility fees —

—



(5,853) Proceeds from issuance of OMP common units, net of offering costs 86,467

—



— Common control transaction costs (5,675)

—



— Purchases of treasury stock (100,000)

—



(2,756) Dividends paid (111,905)

—



— Distributions to non-controlling interests (28,720)

—



(24,080) Payments on finance lease liabilities (1,161)

(202)



(1,989) Proceeds from warrants exercised 1,435

—



— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 161,190

(85,702)



(109,998) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 154,557

(328)



535 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:











Beginning of period 20,226

20,554



20,019 End of period $ 174,783

$ 20,226



$ 20,554

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Gas Revenues

The Company defines Adjusted Gas Revenues as natural gas revenues less benefits from intercompany midstream services related to natural gas gathering and processing services. Adjusted Gas Revenues is not a measure of natural gas revenues as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Gas Revenues provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to evaluate the natural gas revenues derived from the Company's E&P business. This non-GAAP measure is intended to provide investors and analysts an indication of the natural gas revenues the Company would receive if fees charged from midstream service providers were recorded as a reduction to natural gas revenues rather than as GPT expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of natural gas revenues to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Gas Revenues for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020

































Natural gas revenues $ 106,696

$ 75,742

$ 289,875

$ 17,070



$ 78,698 Intercompany impacts from midstream segment (10,200)

(11,773)

(43,069)

(3,440)



(30,824) Adjusted Gas Revenues $ 96,496

$ 63,969

$ 246,806

$ 13,630



$ 47,874

Cash GPT and E&P GPT

The Company defines Cash GPT as total GPT expenses less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. The Company defines E&P GPT as Cash GPT less benefits from intercompany midstream services related to natural gas gathering and processing services. Cash GPT and E&P GPT are not measures of GPT expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT and E&P GPT provide useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to market and transport the Company's commodities from the wellhead to delivery points for sale without regard to the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices, and with the fees charged from midstream service providers presented as if they were recorded as a reduction to natural gas revenues rather than as GPT expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measures of Cash GPT and E&P GPT for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020

































GPT $ 31,694

$ 30,028

$ 122,614

$ 13,198



$ 117,884 Pipeline imbalances 15

547

1,670

189



(1,346) Cash GPT $ 31,709

$ 30,575

$ 124,284

$ 13,387



$ 116,538 Intercompany impacts from midstream segment (10,200)

(11,773)

(43,069)

(3,440)



(30,824) E&P GPT $ 21,509

$ 18,802

$ 81,215

$ 9,947



$ 85,714

Cash G&A

The Company defines Cash G&A as total G&A expenses less G&A expenses from discontinued operations, non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses attributable to shared service allocations and other non-cash charges. Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to the aforementioned charges, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020

































General and administrative expenses $ 24,420

$ 19,514

$ 84,881

$ 14,224



$ 145,294 Less: general and administrative expenses from discontinued operations(1) 5,232

(574)

4,193

(579)



594 General and administrative expenses from continuing operations 19,188

20,088

80,688

14,803



144,700 Equity-based compensation expenses (4,145)

(4,144)

(14,663)

—



(29,794) G&A expenses attributable to shared services (5,026)

(4,387)

(19,443)

(2,569)



(18,881) Other non-cash adjustments 305

(1,025)

(371)

—



— Cash G&A $ 10,322

$ 10,532

$ 46,211

$ 12,234



$ 96,025

__________________

(1) Includes discontinued intercompany eliminations.

Cash Interest

The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense less interest expense from discontinued operations plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its E&P activities, excluding non-cash amortization, and its ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021(1)

Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020(2)

































Interest expense $ 18,331

$ 18,153

$ 67,751

$ 3,168



$ 181,484 Less: Interest expense from discontinued operations 10,970

10,997

36,945

1,148



39,648 Interest expense from continuing operations 7,361

7,156

30,806

2,020



141,836 Capitalized interest 537

578

2,077

128



6,106 Amortization of deferred financing costs (934)

(825)

(13,727)

(152)



(6,865) Amortization of debt discount —

—

—

—



(8,317) Cash Interest $ 6,964

$ 6,909

$ 19,156

$ 1,996



$ 132,760

__________________

(1) Interest expense and interest expense from continuing operations include fees incurred for a bridge loan facility of $7.8MM. (2) Interest expense, interest expense from continuing operations and Cash Interest include a specified default interest charge of $30.3MM related to the Company's revolving credit facility. In addition, interest expense and interest expense from discontinued operations include a specified default interest charge related to OMP's revolving credit facility of $28.0MM. These specified default interest charges were waived upon the Company's emergence from bankruptcy on November 19, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, DD&A, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, plus distributions from OMP. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations less Cash Interest and E&P and other capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest and acquisition capital).

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, its ability to generate cash from business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended















December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020

































Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests $ 225,923

$ 83,332

$ 355,298

$ (45,962)



$ (3,724,611) (Gain) loss on sale of properties 5,667

(5,405)

(222,806)

(11)



(10,396) Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—



(83,867) Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 39,298

101,790

589,641

84,615



(233,565) Derivative settlements (110,100)

(81,443)

(270,118)

(76)



224,416 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 18,331

18,153

67,751

3,168



181,484 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 45,723

33,623

158,304

16,094



291,115 Impairment —

—

5

—



4,937,143 Rig termination —

—

—

—



1,279 Exploration expenses 823

263

2,760

—



2,748 Equity-based compensation expenses 4,288

4,287

15,476

270



31,315 Litigation settlement —

—

—

—



22,750 Reorganization items, net —

—

—

—



(786,831) Income tax benefit (956)

—

(956)

(3,447)



(262,962) Other non-cash adjustments (42)

816

123

468



2,324 Adjusted EBITDA 228,955

155,416

695,478

55,119



592,342 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations (47,092)

(57,980)

(216,540)

(22,309)



(173,457) Cash distributions from OMP and DevCo Interests 18,954

18,954

71,781

7,734



123,057 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 200,817

116,390

550,719

40,544



541,942 Cash Interest (6,964)

(6,909)

(19,156)

(1,996)



(132,760) E&P and other capital expenditures (45,891)

(42,551)

(170,466)

(15,018)



(201,075) Midstream capital expenditures attributable to DevCo Interests —

—

—

(1,173)



(6,147) Capitalized interest 537

578

2,077

128



6,106 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 148,499

$ 67,508

$ 363,174

$ 22,485



$ 208,066





















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 269,390

$ 294,383

$ 914,136

$ 95,255



$ 202,936 Derivative settlements (110,100)

(81,443)

(270,118)

(76)



224,416 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 18,331

18,153

67,751

3,168



181,484 Rig termination —

—

—

—



1,279 Exploration expenses 823

263

2,760

—



2,748 Deferred financing costs amortization and other 5,818

(2,523)

(12,991)

(6,824)



(41,811) Current tax (benefit) expense 21

—

21

—



(36) Changes in working capital 44,714

(74,233)

(6,204)

(36,872)



(25,953) Litigation settlement



—

—

—



22,750 Cash paid for reorganization items



—





—



22,205 Other non-cash adjustments (42)

816

123

468



2,324 Adjusted EBITDA 228,955

155,416

695,478

55,119



592,342 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations (47,092)

(57,980)

(216,540)

(22,309)



(173,457) Cash distributions from OMP and DevCo Interests 18,954

18,954

71,781

7,734



123,057 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 200,817

116,390

550,719

40,544



541,942 Cash Interest (6,964)

(6,909)

(19,156)

(1,996)



(132,760) E&P and other capital expenditures (45,891)

(42,551)

(170,466)

(15,018)



(201,075) Midstream capital expenditures attributable to DevCo Interests —

—

—

(1,173)



(6,147) Capitalized interest 537

578

2,077

128



6,106 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 148,499

$ 67,508

$ 363,174

$ 22,485



$ 208,066

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share Reconciliations

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis as net income (loss) after adjusting for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, impairment, and other similar non-cash charges, or non-recurring items, (2) the impact of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, and (3) the non-cash and non-recurring items' impact on taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Oasis to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended















December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020



Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020(1)

































Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis $ 217,882

$ 71,950

$ 319,602

$ (49,912)



$ (3,640,328) (Gain) loss on sale of properties 5,667

(5,405)

(222,806)

(11)



(10,396) Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—



(83,867) Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 39,298

101,790

589,641

84,615



(233,565) Derivative settlements (110,100)

(81,443)

(270,118)

(76)



224,416 Impairment(1) —

—

5

—



4,910,477 Additional interest charges(2) —

—

—

—



49,206 Amortization of deferred financing costs(3) 1,240

1,072

15,339

277



7,476 Amortization of debt discount —

—

—

—



8,317 Non-cash reorganization items, net —

—

—

—



(799,942) Litigation settlement —

—

—

—



22,750 Other non-cash adjustments (42)

816

122

468



2,324 Tax impact(4) 14,369

(4,177)

(24,565)

(20,167)



(968,987) Other tax adjustments(5) (48,985)

(18,857)

(78,569)

9,168



638,729 Adjusted net income attributable to Oasis 119,329

65,746

328,651

24,362



126,610 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to Oasis from discontinued operations 29,987

30,447

132,235

17,205



130,468 Adjusted net income attributable to Oasis from continuing operations $ 89,342

$ 35,299

$ 196,416

$ 7,157



$ (3,858)





















Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share $ 10.37

$ 3.46

$ 15.48

$ (2.50)



$ (11.46) (Gain) loss on sale of properties 0.27

(0.26)

(10.79)

—



(0.03) Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—



(0.26) Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 1.87

4.90

28.56

4.23



(0.73) Derivative settlements (5.24)

(3.92)

(13.08)

—



0.71 Impairment(1) —

—

—

—



15.43 Additional interest charges(2) —

—

—

—



0.15 Amortization of deferred financing costs(3) 0.06

0.05

0.74

0.01



0.02 Amortization of debt discount —

—

—

—



0.03 Non-cash reorganization items, net —

—

—

—



(2.51) Litigation settlement —

—

—

—



0.07 Other non-cash adjustments —

0.04

0.01

0.02



0.01 Tax impact(4) 0.68

(0.20)

(1.19)

(1.00)



(3.06) Other tax adjustments(5) (2.33)

(0.91)

(3.81)

0.46



2.01 Impact of diluted shares(6) —

—

—

—



0.02 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share 5.68

3.16

15.92

1.22



0.40 Less: Adjusted Diluted Earnings From Discontinued Operations Attributable to Oasis Per Share 1.43

1.46

6.40

0.86



0.41 Adjusted Diluted Earnings From Continuing Operations Attributable to Oasis Per Share $ 4.25

$ 1.70

$ 9.52

$ 0.36



$ (0.01)





















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(6) 21,007

20,786

20,648

19,991



318,253





















Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(4) 22.5 %

24.8 %

21.9 %

23.7 %



23.7 %

___________________

(1) OMP impairment expense attributable to non-controlling interests of $26.7MM is excluded from impairment expense in the table above for the period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020 (Predecessor). (2) For the period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020 (Predecessor), the Company incurred specified default interest charges of $30.3MM related to the Company's revolving credit facility and $28.0MM related to OMP's revolving credit facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon the Company's emergence from bankruptcy in November 2020. (3) Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.2MM and $0.7MM for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 (Successor), respectively, $0.1MM for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (Successor) and $0.4MM for the period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020 (Predecessor). The portion related to the period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (Successor) was not material. (4) The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items. (5) Other tax adjustments relate to the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, which is adjusted to reflect the tax impact of the other adjustments using an assumed effective tax rate that excludes its impact. (6) For the period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020 (Predecessor), the Company included the dilutive effect of unvested stock awards of 609,000 in computing Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share, which were excluded from the GAAP calculation of diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share due to the anti-dilutive effect.

