LHC Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb.23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net service revenue increased 9.6% to $583.4 million .

Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $15.7 million , or $0.50 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $39.4 million , or $1.26 adjusted earnings per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $61.6 million .

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Net service revenue increased 7.6% to $2.220 billion .

Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $115.7 million , or $3.69 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $179.5 million , or $5.73 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $265.5 million .

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 11-12.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.

Average Home Health quality star ratings of 4.37 during the period of April 2021 through December 2021 according to Strategic Healthcare Partners, up from 4.10 for the period of July 2020 through March 2021 per the most recent CMS data.

Organic growth in total home health admissions increased 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 5.5% in 2021 over 2020.

Organic growth in non-Medicare episodic home health admissions increased by 18.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 21.9% in 2021 over 2020.

Non-Medicare rates increased 4% in 2021 over 2020 and increased 17% over the last 5 years.

Organic growth in hospice admissions decreased 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 0.5% in 2021 over 2020. Organic growth in hospice admissions are pacing to 8% to 10% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021and 18% to 20% sequentially over the fourth quarter of 2021.

Home Health average daily census of 86,228 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.0% higher than 83,686 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year, Home Health average daily census of 84,734 was 5.8% higher in 2021 than 2020.

Hospice average daily census of 7,024 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 62.6% higher than 4,320 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year, Hospice average daily census of 5,405 was 24.4% higher in 2021 than 2020. The year-over-year growth was due to a net increase of 40 hospice locations added during 2021.

The percentage of Home Health clinicians on quarantine due to COVID-19 went from a high of 6.5% in January 2022 down to 0.6% today which is the lowest quarantine level since July 2021 .

November 2, 2021 , LHC Group Minnesota and New Mexico - and expands service areas in 20 states where the company already operates. The acquisition includes 47 total locations and LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $130 million . On, LHC Group finalized the acquisition of selected home health, hospice, and therapy assets from HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Health Care Services venture that marks the entry into two new markets –and- and expands service areas in 20 states where the company already operates. The acquisition includes 47 total locations and LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately

On December 6, 2021 , LHC Group's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $250 million of its common stock. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 634,869 shares of common stock for approximately $83.7 million .

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "For perhaps the first time in our industry's existence, we believe there is a general consensus throughout the country for emphasizing the advantages of at-home care. The demand for at-home healthcare is as strong as ever with patients and families overwhelmingly preferring care in the home and senior advocates, Congress and policymakers increasingly recognizing the better outcomes and efficiency. As the proven partner to 435 leading hospitals and health systems, an extensive national footprint and very particular assets that can lead the transition to value-based care, we are embracing our mission, values and culture to lead this industry once again in 2022 and beyond."

Full Year 2022 and First Quarter 2022 Guidance

Full year 2022 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.500 billion to $2.550 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $5.60 to $6.00, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $270 million to $290 million.

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, net service revenue is expected to be $560 million to $580 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $1.00 to $1.10, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $50 million to $55 million.

Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group's President and Chief Operating Officer, added, "We have established a strong foundation for growth in 2022 with our leading quality and patient satisfaction scores, momentum in physician referrals, and underlying strength in our organic growth and M&A activity. While late fourth quarter and early first quarter operating trends were affected by reduced capacity to service the strong demand for our services due to COVID variants and labor availability, we expect to benefit in 2022 from recent stabilization in those trends and from our implementation of certain cost improvement initiatives and efficiencies. Additionally, we believe our continued focus on maintaining a disciplined approach to operations and capital allocation will accelerate our growth as the year progresses."

The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)





As of December 31,



2021

2020 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$ 9,809

$ 286,569 Receivables:







Patient accounts receivable

348,820

301,209 Other receivables

13,780

11,522 Total receivables

362,600

312,731 Prepaid income taxes

7,531

— Prepaid expenses

28,401

22,058 Other current assets

24,801

25,664 Total current assets

433,142

647,022 Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $98,394 and $82,721, respectively

153,959

138,366 Goodwill

1,748,426

1,259,147 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $19,152 and $17,659, respectively

400,002

315,355 Assets held for sale

— —

1,900 Operating lease right of use asset

113,399

100,046 Other assets

46,693

21,518 Total assets

$ 2,895,621

$ 2,483,354 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$ 98,118

$ 64,864 Salaries, wages and benefits payable

100,532

88,666 Self insurance reserves

33,784

35,103 Government stimulus advance

— —

93,257 Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

106,489

317,962 Current operating lease payable

37,630

32,676 Amounts due to governmental entities

5,447

1,516 Income taxes payable

— —

21,464 Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax

26,790

25,928 Total current liabilities

408,790

681,436 Deferred income taxes

70,026

47,237 Income taxes payable

7,320

6,203 Revolving credit facility

661,197

20,000 Other long term liabilities

— —

25,928 Operating lease payable

78,688

70,275 Total liabilities

1,226,021

851,079 Noncontrolling interest-redeemable

17,501

18,921 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock – $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

— —

— Common stock – $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,549,524 and 36,355,497 shares issued, and 30,634,414 and 31,139,840 shares outstanding, respectively

365

364 Treasury stock – 5,915,110 and 5,215,657 shares at cost, respectively

(164,790)

(69,011) Additional paid-in capital

979,642

962,120 Retained earnings

751,025

635,297 Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,566,242

1,528,770 Noncontrolling interest – non-redeemable

85,857

84,584 Total stockholders' equity

1,652,099

1,613,354 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,895,621

$ 2,483,354

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, (unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net service revenue $ 583,429



$ 532,329



$ 2,219,622



$ 2,063,204

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 364,603



317,243



1,336,609



1,250,403

Gross margin 218,826



215,086



883,013



812,801

General and administrative expenses 189,681



162,944



696,435



632,847

Impairment of intangibles and other -



1,227



937



1,849

Operating income 29,145



50,915



185,641



178,105

Interest expense (2,797)



(89)



(4,338)



(4,129)

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 26,348



50,826



181,303



173,976

Income tax expense 4,778



12,862



37,687



36,043

Net income 21,570



37,964



143,616



137,933

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,878



7,584



27,888



26,337

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 15,692



$ 30,380



$ 115,728



$ 111,596

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.50



$ 0.98



$ 3.71



$ 3.59

Diluted $ 0.50



$ 0.97



$ 3.69



$ 3.56

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 31,167



31,128



31,195



31,092

Diluted 31,317



31,443



31,397



31,366



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)





For the year ended December 31,



2021

2020 Operating activities:







Net income

$ 143,616

$ 137,933 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense

20,917

21,249 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use asset

37,506

34,546 Stock-based compensation expense

15,868

14,347 Deferred income taxes

22,789

(13,261) (Gain) Loss on disposal of assets

(1,134)

412 Impairment of intangibles and other

937

1,849 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Receivables

(35,361)

(16,561) Prepaid expenses

(5,902)

(754) Other assets

(11,015)

(3,169) Prepaid income taxes

(7,531)

9,652 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

12,345

(22,506) Salaries, wages, and benefits payable and self-insurance reserves

3,004

6,482 Other long term liabilities

(26,758)

51,856 Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

(211,473)

317,962 Operating lease payable

(37,360)

(34,226) Income tax payable

(20,347)

23,800 Net amounts due to/from governmental entities

(433)

(364) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(100,332)

529,247 Investing activities:







Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(569,583)

(24,545) Minority interest investments

(10,100)

— Proceeds from sale of assets

3,350

7,920 Proceeds from sale of an entity

1,531

— Purchases of property, building and equipment

(32,976)

(65,875) Net cash used in investing activities

(607,778)

(82,500) Financing activities:







Proceeds from line of credit

1,025,559

296,229 Payments on line of credit

(384,362)

(529,229) Government stimulus advance

(93,257)

93,257 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

2,472

2,177 Payments on deferred financing fees

(3,556)

— Payments on repurchasing common stock

(74,643)

— Noncontrolling interest distributions

(28,857)

(24,837) Purchase of additional controlling interest

(2,113)

(24,295) Sale of noncontrolling interest

1,934

4,856 Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation

(11,827)

(10,008) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

431,350

(191,850) Change in cash

(276,760)

254,897 Cash at beginning of period

286,569

31,672 Cash at end of period

$ 9,809

$ 286,569 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information







Interest paid

$ 4,168

$ 5,011 Income taxes paid

$ 43,728

$ 16,830 Non-Cash Operating activity:







Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations

41,364

43,047 Non-Cash Investing activity:







Accrued capital expenditures

417

2,922 Net working capital adjustment

890

— Non-Cash Financing activity:







Contribution of noncontrolling interest

—

230

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Home health

Hospice

Home and community-based

Facility-based

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 394,481



$ 102,027



$ 46,229



$ 35,284



$ 5,408



$ 583,429

Cost of service revenue 238,548



65,047



33,911



23,910



3,187



364,603

Gross margin 155,933



36,980



12,318



11,374



2,221



218,826

General and administrative expenses 131,795



30,904



11,508



12,091



3,383



189,681

Impairment of intangibles and other —



—



—



—



—



—

Operating income (loss) 24,138



6,076



810



(717)



(1,162)



29,145

Interest expense (2,004)



(334)



(270)



(135)



(54)



(2,797)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 22,134



5,742



540



(852)



(1,216)



26,348

Income tax expense (benefit) 4,086



1,123



180



(270)



(341)



4,778

Net income (loss) 18,048



4,619



360



(582)



(875)



21,570

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,554



989



26



313



(4)



5,878

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 13,494



$ 3,630



$ 334



$ (895)



$ (871)



$ 15,692























































LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Home health

Hospice

Home and community-based

Facility-based

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 382,636



$ 62,419



$ 50,058



$ 31,914



$ 5,302



$ 532,329

Cost of service revenue 217,554



38,190



36,514



21,487



3,498



317,243

Gross margin 165,082



24,229



13,544



10,427



1,804



215,086

General and administrative expenses 119,544



16,894



11,923



11,451



3,132



162,944

Impairment of intangibles and other 1,227



—



—



—



—



1,227

Operating income (loss) 44,311



7,335



1,621



(1,024)



(1,328)



50,915

Interest expense (52)



(18)



(8)



(9)



(2)



(89)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 44,259



7,317



1,613



(1,033)



(1,330)



50,826

Income tax expense (benefit) 10,936



1,631



301



76



(82)



12,862

Net income (loss) 33,323



5,686



1,312



(1,109)



(1,248)



37,964

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,154



1,370



104



(35)



(9)



7,584

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 27,169



$ 4,316



$ 1,208



$ (1,074)



$ (1,239)



$ 30,380























































LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)





Year Ended December 31, 2021



Home Health

Hospice

Home and Community-Based

Facility-Based

HCI

Total Net service revenue

$ 1,551,542

$ 311,218

$ 189,561

$ 132,098

$ 35,203

$ 2,219,622 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

901,685

194,895

137,852

89,270

12,907

1,336,609 General and administrative expenses

501,132

89,693

46,724

45,304

13,582

696,435 Impairment of intangibles and other

937

—

—

—

—

937 Operating income (loss)

147,788

26,630

4,985

(2,476)

8,714

185,641 Interest expense

(3,103)

(529)

(413)

(208)

(85)

(4,338) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

144,685

26,101

4,572

(2,684)

8,629

181,303 Income tax expense (benefit)

30,089

5,344

1,069

(919)

2,104

37,687 Net income (loss)

114,596

20,757

3,503

(1,765)

6,525

143,616 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

22,060

4,297

467

1,105

(41)

27,888 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 92,536

$ 16,460

$ 3,036

$ (2,870)

$ 6,566

$ 115,728 Total assets

$ 1,719,403

$ 786,671

$ 239,314

$ 85,005

$ 65,228

$ 2,895,621

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)





Year Ended December 31, 2020



Home Health

Hospice

Home and Community-Based

Facility-Based

HCI

Total Net service revenue

$ 1,463,779

$ 243,806

$ 194,584

$ 128,578

$ 32,457

$ 2,063,204 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

848,663

150,675

150,378

85,827

14,860

1,250,403 General and administrative expenses

464,568

66,454

45,443

43,435

12,947

632,847 Impairment of intangibles and other

1,249

600

—

—

—

1,849 Operating income (loss)

149,299

26,077

(1,237)

(684)

4,650

178,105 Interest expense

(2,856)

(469)

(390)

(297)

(117)

(4,129) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

146,443

25,608

(1,627)

(981)

4,533

173,976 Income tax expense (benefit)

30,435

4,925

(357)

(185)

1,225

36,043 Net income (loss)

116,008

20,683

(1,270)

(796)

3,308

137,933 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

20,525

4,822

(171)

1,193

(32)

26,337 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 95,483

$ 15,861

$ (1,099)

$ (1,989)

$ 3,340

$ 111,596 Total assets

$ 1,741,044

$ 301,475

$ 263,708

$ 103,401

$ 73,726

$ 2,483,354

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Key Data:

2021

2020

2021

2020



















Home Health Services:















Locations

557



537



557



537

Acquired

25



4



27



13

De novo

—



—



—



1

Divested/consolidated

—



(16)



(7)



(30)

Total new admissions

111,141



104,440



436,637



410,408

Medicare new admissions

51,983



54,968



213,913



221,300

Average daily census

86,228



83,686



84,995



80,112

Average Medicare daily census

43,325



47,219



44,342



46,311

Medicare completed and billed episodes

84,242



89,824



339,065



350,239

Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes

1.01



1.01



1.02



1.02

Average reimbursement per Medicare episode (1)

$ 2,860



$ 2,840



$ 2,868



$ 2,795

Total visits

2,222,050



2,100,914



8,544,552



8,282,047

Total Medicare visits

1,091,125



1,141,298



4,307,968



4,615,612

Average visits per Medicare episodes

13.0



12.7



12.7



13.2

Organic growth: (2)















Net revenue

0.6 %

(0.1) %

6.0 %

(4.8) % Net Medicare revenue

(8.5) %

(5.0) %

(1.3) %

(9.7) % Total new admissions

3.8 %

2.2 %

5.5 %

1.6 % Medicare new admissions

(7.2) %

(6.0) %

(3.7) %

(7.4) % Average daily census

0.7 %

4.9 %

5.8 %

1.5 % Average Medicare daily census

(10.6) %

(5.4) %

(4.6) %

(8.2) % Medicare completed and billed episodes

(7.7) %

(7.9) %

(2.4) %

(8.0) %

















Hospice Services:















Locations

170



120



170



120

Acquired

16



3



49



6

De novo

—



6



1



6

Divested/consolidated

(1)



—



(3)



(2)

Admissions

7,516



5,336



24,400



20,342

Average daily census

7,024



4,320



5,408



4,345

Patient days

646,231



397,456



1,972,643



1,590,322

Average revenue per patient day

$ 161.87



$ 157.55



$ 161.09



$ 155.33

Organic growth: (2)















Total new admissions

(6.2) %

10.9 %

0.5 %

6.4 %

















Home and Community-Based Services:















Locations (3)

136



124



136



124

Acquired

6



—



1



4

De novo

—



3



13



16

Divested/consolidated

—



(1)



(2)



(3)

Average daily census

12,281



14,021



13,159



14,365

Billable hours

1,779,058



1,884,411



7,376,187



7,734,517

Revenue per billable hour

$ 26.22



$ 27.33



$ 25.91



$ 26.22



















Facility-Based Services:















Long-term Acute Care















Locations

12



12



12



12

Acquired

—



—



—



—

Divested/consolidated

—



(1)



—



(1)

Patient days

22,443



21,836



86,524



89,930

Average revenue per patient day

$ 1,423



$ 1,407



$ 1,459



$ 1,373

Average Daily Census

244



237



237



246





















































(1) Prior year Medicare revenue per episode calculation was previously based on standard Medicare episodes. This calculation has been modified to include LUPAs and Outliers in order to achieve a proper comparison to current year under PDGM. (2) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year. (3) The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 15,692



$ 30,380



$ 115,728



$ 111,596

Add (net of tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

7,385



2,284



17,737



5,629

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

302



2,856



1,850



3,722

COVID-19 impact:























PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

10,860



8,641



38,001



38,608

CARES Act tax benefit (4)

—



—



—



(2,210)

ERP implementation (5)

601



—



1,827



—

Hurricane Ida (6)

—



—



844



—

Gain on sale of asset (7)

—



—



(951)



—

Cost improvement initiatives (8)

4,498



—



4,498



—

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 39,338



$ 44,161



$ 179,534



$ 157,345









RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2021

2019

2021

2019 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 0.50



$ 0.97



$ 3.69



$ 3.56

Add (net of tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

0.24



0.07



0.57



0.17

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

0.01



0.09



0.06



0.12

COVID-19 impact:























PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

0.35



0.27



1.22



1.23

CARES Act tax benefit (4)

—



—



—



(0.07)

ERP implementation (5)

0.02



—



0.05



—

Hurricane Ida (6)

—



—



0.03



—

Gain on sale of asset (7)

—



—



(0.03)



—

Cost improvement initiatives (8)

0.14



—



0.14



—

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 1.26



$ 1.40



$ 5.73



$ 5.01



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 15,692



$ 30,380



$ 115,728



$ 111,596

Add:















Income tax expense

4,778



12,862



37,687



36,043

Interest expense, net

2,797



89



4,338



4,129

Depreciation and amortization

6,018



5,648



20,917



21,249

Adjustment items (1)

32,281



19,392



86,805



65,731

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 61,566



$ 68,371



$ 265,475



$ 238,748

1. Adjustment items (pre-tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

10,082



3,214



24,154



7,770

Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)

412



4,019



2,510



5,193

COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

14,826



12,159



51,661



52,768

ERP implementation (5)

820



—



2,485



—

Hurricane Ida (6)

—



—



1,150



—

Gain on sale of asset (7)

—



—



(1,296)



—

Cost improvement initiatives (8)

6,141



—



6,141



—

Total adjustments

$ 32,281



$ 19,392



$ 86,805



$ 65,731









































1. Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and legal expenses ($10.1 million and $24.2 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $3.2 million and $7.8 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively). 2. Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($0.4 million and $2.5 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $4.0 million and $5.2 million in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively). 3. COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, wage adjustments and employee healthcare costs ($14.8 million and $51.7 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $12.2 million and $52.8 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively). 4. Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger. 5. Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($0.8 million and $2.5 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively). 6. Direct recovery costs associated with Hurricane Ida ($1.2 million pre-tax). 7. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's assets held for sale was $1.9 million, which consisted of one hospice facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Company sold the property during the third quarter of 2021 for $3.2 million. 8. Expenses associated from cost improvement initiatives implemented in the fourth quarter of 2021, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ($6.1 million pre-tax).

