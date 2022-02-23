InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient & Compact Dishwashing Option (FED-2221)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient and compact dishwashing option for the kitchen," said one of two inventors, from Puyallup, Wash., "so we invented the REVOWASHER. Our design offers an alternative to using a standard dishwasher or handwashing dishes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a dual basin kitchen sink. In doing so, it offers a more convenient way to wash dishes. It also could save time and space and it increases efficiency. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2221, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp