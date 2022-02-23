Industry Leaders to Come Together to Advance Digital Trials at Veeva TMF Innovation Forum

Experts from Alexion, Merck & Co., Inc., Takeda, Seagen, and Veeva share strategies to drive automation and digital execution in TMF

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from Alexion, Merck & Co., Inc., Takeda, and Seagen will speak at the first-ever Veeva TMF Innovation Forum on March 10, 2022. The one-day online event will bring together more than 250 trial master file (TMF) experts and clinical operations leaders to share best practices for TMF management and discuss advancements toward more connected, digital clinical trials.

The inaugural Veeva TMF Innovation Forum will showcase how leading pharmaceutical companies, emerging biotechs, and CROs are evolving their clinical strategy with an eTMF that enables digital execution, seamless information exchange, and inspection readiness. Key themes include:

Driving digitally connected clinical trials with TMF as a strategic asset for increased speed and cost-effectiveness

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to automate processes for greater efficiency and quality

Optimizing outsourcing models for better collaboration and oversight

Addressing new regulatory requirements for improved compliance

"TMF leaders are accelerating the shift to digital trials by leveraging innovations in eTMF technologies and new operating models," said Jason Methia, vice president, Vault Clinical Operations strategy at Veeva Systems. "Veeva TMF Innovation Forum will explore the critical role of TMF in enabling a connected clinical ecosystem, which is especially important as companies expand beyond decentralized trial strategies for faster and more efficient studies."

The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Learn more and register at veeva.com/TMFInnovationForum.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

