Global Cord Blood Corporation to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 1, 2022

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) (the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022, after the U.S. market close.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to discuss its financial performance and give a brief overview of the Company's recent developments, followed by a question-and-answer session. Interested parties can access the audio webcast through the Company's IR website at http://ir.globalcordbloodcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible two hours after the conference call and available for 7 days at the same URL as above. Listeners can also access the call by dialing 1-855-824-5644 or 1-646-722-4977, for US callers, or +852-3027-6500, for Hong Kong callers, access code: 61137296#.

Please dial in ten minutes prior to the conference call to ensure proper connection, and be prepared to provide contact details to the operator.

Supplemental financial information referenced in the conference call and the third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings press release will be available at http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com, in the section titled "Investor Center/Press Release", after 4:16 p.m. ET on Monday, February 28, 2022, and in the Company's Report on Form 6-K for the month of February 2022, available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is an umbilical cord blood banking operator serving multiple regions in China. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit the Company's website at:

http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

