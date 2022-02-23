Florida Prepaid College Launches Historic $500 Incentive for All Florida Families Earn up to $500 when enrolling in a Florida Prepaid Plan by April 30, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to bring urgency to the importance of saving early for college, Florida Prepaid is offering families who purchase a 529 Prepaid Plan by April 30, 2022 up to $500 in a 529 Savings Plan to be used toward additional college expenses.

Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans (PRNewsfoto/Florida Prepaid College Board) (PRNewswire)

Open Enrollment runs February 1 through April 30, 2022 and is the annual window when families can lock in future tuition costs at today's Plan prices. Plans start at $45/month. To encourage Florida families to get started saving for college, for each year of college or university Prepaid Plan purchased this Open Enrollment, Florida Prepaid will put $125 into a Florida 529 Savings Plan, up to $500.

"We know time is valuable, and families are busier than ever - always striving to provide a solid foundation for their children," said Florida Prepaid College Board Chairman John D. Rood. "We encourage Florida families to research Florida 529 Prepaid Plans this Open Enrollment and find the option that meets their goals and budget."

Prepaid Plans allow families to save for college in a risk-free, stress-free way, locking in future college costs for less so their child's college tuition is ready and waiting for them. Families simply pick a Prepaid Plan and make their payments. There are no worries about the ups and downs of the stock market or how much tuition might go up. All Prepaid Plans are guaranteed by the State of Florida.

This year, families can purchase a 4-Year Florida University Plan for a newborn for as low as $181 a month, a 2+2 Florida Plan for $145 a month, a 2-Year Florida College Plan for $54 a month or a 4-Year Florida College Plan for less than $116 a month.

The Board also offers a 1-Year Florida University Plan which starts as low as $45 per month. To learn more, visit myfloridaprepaid.com today.

Families can earn up to $500 in additional college savings when they open a Prepaid Plan by April 30, 2022. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Florida Prepaid College Board