THE D'AMELIOS, PREMIER STARS OF THE CREATOR REVOLUTION, TAKE EQUITY STAKE IN LIGHTRICKS, JOINING AS STRATEGIC PARTNERS AND AMBASSADORS, FURTHERING THE COMPANY'S COMMITMENT TO THE CREATOR ECONOMY

THE D'AMELIOS, PREMIER STARS OF THE CREATOR REVOLUTION, TAKE EQUITY STAKE IN LIGHTRICKS, JOINING AS STRATEGIC PARTNERS AND AMBASSADORS, FURTHERING THE COMPANY'S COMMITMENT TO THE CREATOR ECONOMY As a part of the multi-year agreement, Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli take a leadership role in advocating for all creators

NEW YORK and JERUSALEM, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightricks, creator of the world's leading photo and video editing tools for mobile, and an industry leader in the creator economy, announced today a partnership with social media family megastars, Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio. This unique relationship will evolve the Creator Ecosystem, with the most notable social media family and the premium platform for creator tools working hand-in-hand to develop tools that will enable creators to maximize their creativity and self-expression. The new partnership will see the D'Amelios invest in Lightricks' growth, with Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli taking roles as strategic advisors, providing firsthand insights from a creator perspective, ensuring Lightricks' innovative products will continue evolving and providing value to the modern creator.

The D'Amelio's are joining Lightricks in a unique partnership to help content creators find inspiration and success. (PRNewswire)

With the D'Amelio family on board to offer a perspective discovered from their more than 300 million combined social media following, Lightricks further solidifies its position as a one-stop shop for creator resources including specialized tools, services, and monetization opportunities. With this mindset, Lightricks is unveiling LinkInBio, a tool dedicated to streamlining content pages and more easily monetizing creations. The D'Amelio family each worked to customize unique designs that fans can adopt for their own personal pages and will be exclusively using LinkInBio across their dozens of social media channels.

In addition to LinkInBio, the D'Amelios and Lightricks are also unveiling The247, a new editorial offering from Lightricks that will also give the family to give back to the creator community while bringing in creators who are changing the game to provide inspiration and guidance for those at all stages of their journey. The D'Amelio family is writing regular, exclusive content as a part of The247 that will provide advice, insights and behind-the-scenes content to fans, followers and aspiring content creators.

"We are committed to creators and supporting them at every step in their journey. We're thrilled to have the D'Amelios on the Lightricks team to help us advance the tools and resources creators need to build their brand and business," said Zeev Farbman, co-founder, and CEO of Lightricks. "The family are trailblazing the creator economy and continue to inspire up-and-coming creators worldwide. It will be a pleasure to have the family so involved in every step of the development process."

"We are passionate about creating and inspiring others to find their creativity and share it with the world," said the D'Amelio Family, Top Content Creators and Lightricks Partner and Advisor. "By joining Lightricks, our family can inspire the next generation of content creators to spark new ideas and bring them to life. We're excited to support and shape the development of these game-changing tools and empower creators to follow their passions and find new inspirations for content!"

The D'Amelio family were early adopters of emerging platforms and bring a wide range of expertise to the table as a voice for content professionals at Lightricks, continuing to cement the company as the first platform to put creators at the forefront of the creator economy.

Lightricks' Content and Creators team crafted and will oversee the close collaboration. Jacob Shwirtz, Director of Content and Creators, added "Shepherding this deal with the D'Amelio's is a major step in bringing creators into the center of everything we do. Each member of the family is a dream partner and we can't wait for everyone to see what we're building together!"

The news comes on the heels of a $130M Series D round for the unicorn tech company, further solidifying Lightricks as the go-to, all-in-one platform that empowers the creator economy. Lightricks is poised to continue its rapid growth by expanding its suite of intuitive tools, like the new LinkInBio feature; partnering with esteemed creators; launching new business initiatives and creating original content. To further the partnership, the D'Amelio family will visit and tour Lightricks' headquarters in Israel, and participate in hands-on strategic meetings with the Lightricks developer teams.

To access the Lightricks' media kit, including visual assets, please click here.

For more information about Lightricks, please visit www.lightricks.com and be sure to follow us on social media, Lightricks TikTok.

About Lightricks

Lightricks is a pioneer in innovative technology that leads to breakthrough moments throughout the creation process. On a mission to push the limits of technology to reimagine the way creators express themselves, the company brings a unique blend of cutting-edge academic research and design to every user experience. Lightricks' suite of apps - including Videoleap, Facetune2, Facetune Video, and Photoleap - has over 500 million downloads worldwide and has won numerous prestigious awards — including Apple's App of the Year, the Apple Design Award and both Apple and Google Play's Best of the Year. With five international offices, and backers including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greycroft, ClalTech and Viola Ventures, Lightricks continues to empower creators from the moment inspiration strikes.

Lightricks Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lightricks