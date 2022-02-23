Cybersecurity Startup Dazz Appoints Mike Gesnaldo as Chief Revenue Officer

Having raised $60m to date, company is taking its cloud security remediation solution to Fortune 500 and tech firms

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dazz, a fast-growing cloud security remediation company, has announced the appointment of Mike Gesnaldo as Chief Revenue Officer. Gesnaldo will be responsible for building and executing a go-to-market and sales operation strategy for the company's accelerated growth.

Gesnaldo will bring to the Dazz leadership team 18 years of experience in sales and global growth, most recently as Global Vice President of Incident Response, Advisory, and Managed Services Sales for CrowdStrike, where he launched the sales strategy for Falcon Complete, an endpoint remediation offering.

The Dazz technology addresses an urgent security need created by the rapid adoption of cloud computing, taking aim at the long-ignored and often painful remediation process. Its automated solution cuts customers' alert queues, vastly reduces the mean time needed to remediate issues, and eases tension between security and engineering teams.

"As industries digitally transform and increasingly operate in the public cloud, they come to realize that cybersecurity is integral to their technology infrastructure, and search for solutions that not only identify potential breaches or misconfigurations, but also fix them," said Merav Bahat, co-founder and CEO of Dazz. "Mike's breadth of experience developing and overseeing programs that allow clients to achieve security and success will help Dazz maintain its momentum and drive exponential growth."

Dazz announced in December that it has closed a new round of funding, bringing total investment to date to $60 million. Its investors include some of the world's most prominent venture capital firms, including Insight Partners, Greylock, Index Ventures, and Cyberstarts. The company is currently building its go-to-market and operations organization, including sales, marketing, customer success, and operations in the United States, targeting Fortune 500 and fast-growing tech companies.

"During my time at Crowdstrike, I was able to truly comprehend the impact that timely remediation has on an organization's risk exposure," Gesnaldo said. "I am thrilled to join Dazz's growing team to continue helping organizations reduce remediation time and decrease the risks of cloud infrastructure, relying on Dazz for impactful outcomes."

During Gesnaldo's time at CrowdStrike, Falcon Complete's product line grew to over $300 million in ARR within its first four years in the market. Previously, Gesnaldo was Regional Vice President at RedLock, acquired by Palo Alto Networks, and served as Sales Director at Titanium.

About Dazz

Dazz is the cloud security remediation platform for smart security and development teams. With Dazz, organizations automate the cloud remediation process, keep engineers on track, and secure their cloud and dev environments. Founded by security visionaries from Microsoft, Armis, Adallom and Claroty, and backed by leading institutions Insight Partners, Greylock, Index Ventures and Cyberstarts, Dazz is being adopted by cloud-forward Fortune 500 and leading technology companies.

For more information: mailto:contact@dazz.io

