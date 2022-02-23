B. Riley Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced results for the three- and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net income of $62.2 million , $2.08 diluted EPS

Total revenues of $422.1 million

Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $138.0 million

Operating revenues (2) of $353.3 million

Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $106.1 million

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Net income of $437.6 million , $15.09 diluted EPS

Total revenues of $1,740.6 million

Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $762.5 million

Operating revenues (2) of $1,353.9 million

Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $422.0 million

Strengthened wealth management, asset management and M&A capabilities

Significantly lowered cost of debt

Declared dividends of $10.00 per common share for FY 2021

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "We are pleased to report another strong quarter and full year of results thanks to our talented and ambitious team. By adding to our wealth management, asset management and M&A businesses through acquisition and hiring exceptional talent in all areas, we continue to provide unique capabilities to our clients and partners. In 2021, we strengthened our balance sheet and reduced our cost of capital, allowing us the flexibility to invest across the platform and return capital to shareholders with share buybacks and dividend payments. Over the past four quarters, B. Riley has declared $10.00 in common dividends thanks to the strong cash flow of our episodic and recurring businesses."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Operating revenue for the full year 2021 increased 70% to $1.4 billion compared to $799 million for the full year 2020. Our efforts to cross-sell throughout the platform is gaining traction and creating opportunities. Furthermore, we have continued to expand our platform as we recently welcomed the addition of FocalPoint Securities, which will enhance our firm's investment banking efforts, with a specific emphasis on M&A advisory and financial sponsors. We also completed the purchase of a portfolio of loan receivables from Badcock Home Furniture which we believe will add an attractive and consistent income stream."

Mr. Riley continued: "Over the past couple of months capital markets have slowed significantly. While we have been a large beneficiary of these markets, we also recognize the strength and differentiation of our business model if they are to continue to soften. When we took the business public in 2014 our business was highly correlated to two cyclical businesses, brokerage and liquidation. Since that time, we have taken aggressive steps to diversify the cash flow profile of our company by adding several non-correlated companies such as our communications, brands and financial consulting businesses in addition to our recent accounts receivables portfolio. In addition, the credit and current income portion of our investment portfolio provides approximately $85 million of interest and dividend income. Combined, our non-cyclical businesses and assets provide enough cash flow to cover the vast majority of our annual operating expenses, interest and dividend. Clearly, we expect strong profits from B. Riley Securities this year and every year. As a reminder, that business has generated a majority of our capital markets operating segment income in each of the last three years. However, we believe our diversification is a competitive advantage and will enable us to invest when others may need to contract."

Declaration of Common Dividend

B. Riley has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share which is payable on or about March 23 to common stockholders of record as of March 9. Including this $1.00 regular dividend, the Company will have paid $10.00 in common dividends to shareholders related to the FY 2021 period.

Share Repurchases

Under the prior share repurchase plan, effective as of October 27, 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 495,000 of its common shares for an aggregate amount of approximately $12.6 million through December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, B. Riley's Board of Directors approved a new annual share repurchase program for up to $50 million.

Financial Summary













































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, December 31,







































(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)



2021





2020





2021





2020











































Net income available to common shareholders

$ 62,182



$ 170,114



$ 437,597



$ 200,438











































Basic income per common share

$ 2.26



$ 6.72



$ 15.99



$ 7.83





Diluted income per common share

$ 2.08



$ 6.55



$ 15.09



$ 7.56











































For the fourth quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $62.2 million, or $2.08 diluted earnings per share (EPS). For the full year, net income available to common shareholders was $437.6 million, or $15.09 diluted EPS.













































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, December 31,







































(Dollars in thousands)



2021





2020





2021





2020











































Operating Revenues (2)

$ 353,252



$ 270,046



$ 1,353,885



$ 798,703





Investment Gains (4)



68,858





140,160





386,676





104,018





Total Revenues

$ 422,110



$ 410,206



$ 1,740,561



$ 902,721











































Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 106,097



$ 126,787



$ 422,029



$ 311,673





Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)



31,928





133,699





340,465





95,145





Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 138,025



$ 260,486



$ 762,494



$ 406,818











































For the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Total revenues increased 3% to $422.1 million from $410.2 million for the prior year period.

Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $138.0 million compared to $260.5 million for the prior year period.

Operating revenues (2) increased 31% to $353.3 million from $270.0 million for the prior year period.

Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $106.1 million compared to $126.8 million for the prior year period.

Quarterly investment gains (4) were $68.9 million which reflect certain strategic investments held by the Company.

For the full year:

Total revenues increased 93% to $1.7 billion from $902.7 million for the prior year period.

Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 87% to $762.5 million from $406.8 million for the prior year period.

Operating revenues (2) increased 70% to $1.4 billion from $798.7 million for the prior year period.

Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 35% to $422.0 million from $311.7 million for the prior year period.

As of December 31, 2021, cash and investments (6) totaled approximately $2.6 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $278.9 million. Total cash and investments, (6) net of debt, was approximately $606 million.

Segment Financial Summary and Highlights













































Operating Revenues(2)

Investment Gains (4)

Total Segment Revenue





Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



Capital Markets

$ 176,935



$ 180,214



$ 67,718



$ 139,750



$ 244,653



$ 319,964



Wealth Management

103,803



20,851



1,140



410



104,943



21,261



Auction and Liquidation

5,718



15,667



-



-



5,718



15,667



Financial Consulting

27,877



26,480



-



-



27,877



26,480



Principal Investments

33,872



21,383



-



-



33,872



21,383



Brands

5,047



5,451



-



-



5,047



5,451













































Segment Operating Income (Loss)(7)

Investment Income (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



Capital Markets

$ 87,203



$ 101,253



$ 30,788



$ 133,289



$ 117,991



$ 234,542



Wealth Management

4,916



1,250



1,140



410



6,056



1,660



Auction and Liquidation

(2,706)



7,460



-



-



(2,706)



7,460



Financial Consulting

6,628



6,873



-



-



6,628



6,873



Principal Investments

5,846



7,300



-



-



5,846



7,300



Brands

3,605



4,054



-



-



3,605



4,054











































For the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Capital Markets segment revenues decreased 24% to $244.7 million for the fourth quarter. Excluding investment gains (4) of $67.7 million, segment operating revenues (2) decreased 2% year-over-year to $176.9 million, and segment operating income (7) decreased 14% to $87.2 million for the quarter. Performance was primarily driven by investment banking and fees generated from several significant debt and equity capital markets transactions completed during the quarter.

Wealth Management segment revenues and segment income increased to $104.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively, reflecting the addition of National Holdings which was acquired in February 2021. Combined wealth management assets under management were over $32 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Auction and Liquidation segment revenues totaled $5.7 million. Results for this segment vary from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.

Financial Consulting segment revenues increased to $27.9 million from $26.5 million in prior year period. Segment income decreased to $6.6 million, down from $6.9 million for the prior year period.

Principal Investments segment companies, magicJack, United Online, and Marconi Wireless, acquired during the quarter, continued to perform above expectations, contributing recurring cash flow to the Company.

Brands generated quarterly segment revenues of $5.0 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks.













































Operating Revenues(2)

Investment Gains (4)

Total Segment Revenue





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



Capital Markets

$ 698,040



$ 442,376



$ 379,053



$ 103,214



$ 1,077,093



$ 545,590



Wealth Management

374,361



72,345



7,623



804



381,984



73,149



Auction and Liquidation

73,517



88,764



-



-



73,517



88,764



Financial Consulting

94,312



91,622



-



-



94,312



91,622



Principal Investments

93,347



87,138



-



-



93,347



87,138



Brands

20,308



16,458



-



-



20,308



16,458













































Segment Operating Income (Loss)(7)

Investment Income (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



Capital Markets

$ 344,029



$ 206,533



$ 332,842



$ 94,341



$ 676,871



$ 300,874



Wealth Management

8,311



2,097



7,623



804



15,934



2,901



Auction and Liquidation

8,054



25,769



-



-



8,054



25,769



Financial Consulting

16,894



22,543



-



-



16,894



22,543



Principal Investments

27,158



33,360



-



-



27,158



33,360



Brands

14,385



(1,789)



-



-



14,385



(1,789)











































For the full year:

Capital Markets operating revenues (2) increased to $698.0 million with segment operating income (7) of $344.0 million, compared to operating revenues (2) of $442.4 million and segment operating income (7) of $206.5 million in the prior year period.

Wealth Management annual revenues increased to $382.0 million from $73.1 million in prior year period. Segment income increased to $15.9 million, up from $2.9 million for the prior year period. The increases are primarily from the addition of National Holdings.

Auction and Liquidation generated annual revenues of $73.5 million and segment income of $8.1 million related to retail liquidation and store closing projects completed during 2021.

Financial Consulting annual revenues increased to $94.3 million from $91.6 million in prior year period. Segment income decreased to $16.9 million, down from $22.5 million for the prior year period.

Principal Investments companies continued to outperform initial investment estimates and provide steady cash flow for the B. Riley platform. For the full year, magicJack, United Online and Marconi Wireless contributed revenues of $93.3 million and segment income of $27.2 million.

Brands contributed licensing revenue of $20.3 million in 2021.

Supplemental Financial Data

Additional metrics related to operating results and investments can be found in the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Supplement on B. Riley's investor relations website.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto. (2) Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods. (3) Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses. (4) Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans. (5) Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses. (6) Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets. (7) Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

Contacts





B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Dollars in thousands, except par value)

















December 31,

December 31,













2021

2020













(Unaudited)





Assets









Assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 278,933

$ 103,602

Restricted cash











927



1,235

Due from clearing brokers











29,657



7,089

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value











1,532,095



777,319

Securities borrowed











2,090,966



765,457

Accounts receivable, net

49,673



40,806

Due from related parties

2,074



986

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $167,744 and $295,809 from related parties as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)

873,186



390,689

Prepaid expenses and other assets

463,502



93,174

Operating lease right-of-use assets

56,969



48,799

Property and equipment, net

12,870



11,685

Goodwill





250,568



227,046

Other intangible assets, net

207,651



190,745

Deferred tax assets, net

2,848



4,098

Total assets $ 5,851,919

$ 2,662,730 Liabilities and Equity









Liabilities:

















Accounts payable $ 6,326

$ 2,722

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

343,750



173,178

Deferred revenue

69,507



68,651

Deferred tax liabilities, net

93,055



34,248

Due to related parties and partners

—



327

Due to clearing brokers

69,398



13,672

Securities sold not yet purchased

28,623



10,105

Securities loaned

2,088,685



759,810

Operating lease liabilities

69,072



60,778

Notes payable

357



37,967

Loan participations sold

—



17,316

Revolving credit facility

80,000



—

Term loans





346,385



74,213

Senior notes payable, net

1,606,560



870,783

Total liabilities

4,801,718



2,123,770























Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries

345,000



— B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,512 and 3,971 shares

—



—

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; liquidation











preference of $112,790 and $99,260 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.











Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;27,591,028 and 25,777,796 shares 3



3

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.











Additional paid-in capital

413,486



310,326

Retained earnings

248,862



203,080

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,080)



(823)

Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

661,271



512,586 Noncontrolling interests

43,930



26,374

Total equity

705,201



538,960

Total liabilities and equity $ 5,851,919

$ 2,662,730

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share data)



















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended















December 31,

December 31,















2021

2020

2021

2020















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Revenues:



























Services and fees $ 315,848

$ 237,270

$ 1,172,957

$ 667,069



Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

68,858



140,160



386,676



104,018



Interest income - Loans and securities lending

33,443



30,116



122,723



102,499



Sale of goods

3,961



2,660



58,205



29,135





Total revenues

422,110



410,206



1,740,561



902,721

Operating expenses:

























Direct cost of services

12,955



9,250



54,390



60,451



Cost of goods sold

5,559



1,018



26,953



12,460



Selling, general and administrative expenses

270,712



137,088



906,196



428,537



Restructuring charge

—



—



—



1,557



Impairment of tradenames

—



—



—



12,500



Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

12,362



11,782



52,631



42,451





Total operating expenses

301,588



159,138



1,040,170



557,956







Operating income

120,522



251,068



700,391



344,765

Other income (expense):

























Interest income

54



27



229



564



(Loss) gain on extinguishment of loans and other

(4,471)



—



3,796



—



Income (loss) from equity investments

1,629



(478)



2,801



(623)



Interest expense

(26,441)



(16,712)



(92,455)



(65,249)





Income before income taxes

91,293



233,905



614,762



279,457

Provision for income taxes

(23,847)



(62,060)



(163,960)



(75,440)





Net income

67,446



171,845



450,802



204,017

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,274



251



5,748



(1,131)





Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

64,172



171,594



445,054



205,148

Preferred stock dividends

1,990



1,480



7,457



4,710





Net income available to common shareholders $ 62,182

$ 170,114

$ 437,597

$ 200,438







































Basic income per common share $ 2.26

$ 6.72

$ 15.99

$ 7.83

Diluted income per common share $ 2.08

$ 6.55

$ 15.09

$ 7.56







































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

27,569,188



25,331,918



27,366,292



25,607,278

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

29,840,704



25,966,501



29,005,602



26,508,397



B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Segment Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)













































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2021

2020

2021

2020 Capital Markets segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees $ 143,492

$ 150,098

$ 575,317

$ 339,877

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

67,718



139,750



379,053



103,214

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

33,443



30,116



122,723



102,499

Total revenues



244,653



319,964



1,077,093



545,590

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(113,690)



(73,118)



(345,455)



(198,962)

Restructuring charge



—



—



—



(917)

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(12,362)



(11,782)



(52,631)



(42,451)

Depreciation and amortization

(610)



(522)



(2,136)



(2,386)



Segment income



117,991



234,542



676,871



300,874 Wealth Management segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

103,803



20,851



374,361



72,345

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

1,140



410



7,623



804

Total revenues



104,943



21,261



381,984



73,149

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(96,799)



(19,142)



(357,130)



(68,368)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,088)



(459)



(8,920)



(1,880)



Segment income



6,056



1,660



15,934



2,901 Auction and Liquidation segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

4,532



13,761



20,169



63,101

Revenues - Sale of goods



1,186



1,906



53,348



25,663

Total revenues



5,718



15,667



73,517



88,764

Direct cost of services



(2,977)



(4,324)



(30,719)



(40,730)

Cost of goods sold



(1,097)



(406)



(20,675)



(9,766)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(4,350)



(3,477)



(14,069)



(12,357)

Restructuring charge



—



—



—



(140)

Depreciation and amortization

—



—



—



(2)



Segment (loss) income



(2,706)



7,460



8,054



25,769 Financial Consulting segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

27,877



26,480



94,312



91,622

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(21,166)



(19,476)



(77,062)



(68,232)

Restructuring charge



—



—



—



(500)

Depreciation and amortization

(83)



(131)



(356)



(347)



Segment income



6,628



6,873



16,894



22,543 Principal Investments - Communications segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

31,096



20,629



88,490



83,666

Revenues - Sale of goods



2,776



754



4,857



3,472

Total revenues



33,872



21,383



93,347



87,138

Direct cost of services



(9,978)



(4,926)



(23,671)



(19,721)

Cost of goods sold



(4,462)



(612)



(6,278)



(2,694)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(10,397)



(6,000)



(25,493)



(20,352)

Depreciation and amortization

(3,189)



(2,545)



(10,747)



(11,011)



Segment income



5,846



7,300



27,158



33,360 Brands segment:



























Revenues - Services and fees

5,047



5,451



20,308



16,458

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(840)



(682)



(3,178)



(2,889)

Depreciation and amortization

(602)



(715)



(2,745)



(2,858)

Impairment of tradenames



—



—



—



(12,500)



Segment income (loss)



3,605



4,054



14,385



(1,789) Consolidated operating income from reportable segments

137,420



261,889



759,296



383,658

































Corporate and other expenses

(16,898)



(10,821)



(58,905)



(38,893) Interest income





54



27



229



564 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of loans and other

(4,471)



—



3,796



— Income (loss) on equity investments

1,629



(478)



2,801



(623) Interest expense





(26,441)



(16,712)



(92,455)



(65,249)

Income before income taxes



91,293



233,905



614,762



279,457 Provision for income taxes



(23,847)



(62,060)



(163,960)



(75,440)

Net income





67,446



171,845



450,802



204,017 Net income (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,274



251



5,748



(1,131)

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

64,172



171,594



445,054



205,148 Preferred stock dividends



1,990



1,480



7,457



4,710

Net income available to common shareholders $ 62,182

$ 170,114

$ 437,597

$ 200,438

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 64,172

$ 171,594

$ 445,054

$ 205,148 Adjustments:



























Provision for income taxes

23,847



62,060



163,960



75,440

Interest expense

26,441



16,712



92,455



65,249

Interest income

(54)



(27)



(229)



(564)

Share based payments

12,503



4,321



36,011



18,588

Depreciation and amortization

6,805



4,604



25,871



19,369

Restructuring costs

—



—



—



1,557

Gain on extinguishment of loans

—



—



(6,509)



—

Impairment of tradenames

—



—



—



12,500

Transactions related costs and other

4,311



1,222



5,881



9,531







































Total EBITDA adjustments

73,853



88,892



317,440



201,670









































Adjusted EBITDA $ 138,025

$ 260,486

$ 762,494

$ 406,818 Operating EBITDA Adjustments:























Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

(68,858)



(140,160)



(386,676)



(104,018)

Other investment related expenses

36,930



6,461



46,211



8,873







































Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

(31,928)



(133,699)



(340,465)



(95,145)



































Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,097

$ 126,787

$ 422,029

$ 311,673

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 64,172

$ 171,594

$ 445,054

$ 205,148 Adjustments:



























Share based payments

12,503



4,321



36,011



18,588

Amortization of intangible assets

5,830



3,769



22,006



15,736

Restructuring costs

—



—



—



1,557

Gain on extinguishment of loans

—



—



(6,509)



—

Impairment of tradenames

—



—



—



12,500

Transactions related costs and other

4,311



1,222



5,881



9,531

Income tax effect of adjusting entries

(6,135)



(2,473)



(15,722)



(15,929) Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 80,681

$ 178,433

$ 486,721

$ 247,131



































Adjusted income per common share:























Adjusted basic income per share $ 2.93

$ 7.04

$ 17.79

$ 9.65

Adjusted diluted income per share $ 2.70

$ 6.87

$ 16.78

$ 9.32



































Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share

27,569,188



25,331,918



27,366,292



25,607,278 Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share

29,840,704



25,966,501



29,005,602



26,508,397

