AUDACIOUS TO FILE Q3 FISCAL 2022 RESULTS TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or "AUDACIOUS" or the "Company"), today announced it will be filing its results for its fiscal third quarter 2022, the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, on March 1, 2022, after markets.

The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss its results for the quarter on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 11am ET.

Conference call details





Canada: 1.647.794.4605 North American Toll Free: 1.888.204.4368 Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1532386&tp_key=0ca289c8c0 Confirmation #: 5701328

A replay of the call will be available until March 9, 2022. The replay can be accessed as follows:



Encore Replay Canada: 1.647.436.0148 Encore Replay North American Toll Free: 1.888.203.1112 Encore Replay Entry Code: 5701328

For further information about AUSA, contact the Company by e-mail at IR@audacious.net.

