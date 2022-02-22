Sabal Therapeutics Announces Sales and Marketing Agreement to Promote Athena Bioscience Cardiovascular Product Portfolio

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabal therapeutics, LLC announced today that they have entered into an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Athena Bioscience, LLC to promote Athena's cardiovascular product portfolio. The commercial launch for two products, Nexiclon™ XR and Fibricor®, will occur in April 2022.

Nexiclon XR (clonidine) is the first and only once-daily extended-release tablet indicated for the treatment of hypertension.1 Nexiclon XR provides the antihypertensive clinical benefits of immediate-release clonidine in a convenient, once-daily tablet.2

Fibricor (fenofibric acid) is indicated as adjunctive therapy to diet for the treatment of high triglycerides and high cholesterol. Fibricor significantly improves all cholesterol parameters, including triglycerides, total cholesterol, LDL-C ("bad" cholesterol), and HDL-C ("good"' cholesterol).3

"This partnership aligns perfectly with Sabal's mission to support companies by helping them deliver their products to physicians and patients who need them," said Wade Harper," Sabal's Chief Commercial Officer. "We are very excited to partner with Athena to provide much needed relief for patients struggling with hypertension and high cholesterol."

About Sabal Therapeutics

Sabal Therapeutics offers comprehensive pharmaceutical commercialization solutions to entrepreneurs and companies seeking to participate in the robust U.S. pharmaceutical market. The company provides wide ranging expertise and professional resources in the areas of sales and marketing management, product distribution, regulatory compliance, and accounting and back-office service and support. For additional information about Sabal Therapeutics, LLC, please visit sabaltherapeutics.com.

About Athena Bioscience

Athena Bioscience, LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to enhance medical options for both healthcare professionals and patients through innovative solutions to unmet challenges. The company endeavors to address unmet needs by optimizing the usefulness of proven pharmaceutical therapies and delivering quality of life improvement to patients. For additional information about Athena Bioscience, LLC, please visit athenabioscience.com.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Orange Book: Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations. Accesses August 1, 2021 . Nexiclon XR [prescribing information]. Athens, GA : Athena Bioscience, LLC; 2021 Fibricor® [prescribing information]. Athens, GA : Athena Bioscience, LLC; 2019.

