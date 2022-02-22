Pre-Leasing Begins at MainSail Apartments Marco Shores

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKC Marco Shores LLC is pleased to present its Class A Multifamily Community, MainSail Apartments Marco Shores located in Naples, Florida. MainSail will feature one hundred one- and two-bedroom garden-style apartment homes alongside the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Preserve and luxurious Hammock Bay Golf and Country Club.

Residents of MainSail Apartments will enjoy oasis-like views of the mangrove forest, uplands, and the protected waters of the 110,000 surrounding acres. The convenient location on Collier Blvd. also boasts numerous restaurants and shopping nearby.

"We could not be more proud of MainSail. We are honored to add this property to Collier County's outstanding communities," said Duke Kassolis, Managing Partner.

The amenity package for the property will be first class – with an intimate and inviting pool and outdoor sundeck area, fitness facility, community room, and 26-single vehicle enclosed garages available for rent. The buildings will be four-stories in height with masonry construction and serviced by two elevators. Each unit will include one or two bedrooms, full kitchen, exterior balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and first-class interior finishes.

The apartments will be professionally managed by Weller. With a national presence and local experience, Weller manages 20,000+ units in over 80 properties and 30 cities with a focus on apartment homes and real-time market trends. Since 2005, Weller has grown to be the leading boutique property management and real estate investment services company in the US.

Pre-leasing for MainSail Apartments begins March 2022, with expected move ins starting July 2022.

Media Contact:

Jessica Dinin

Weller, Director of Marketing

o: 561.826.9022; c: 954.254.7992

e: jdinin@wellermgt.com

