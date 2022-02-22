Mally Beauty Celebrates Brand Relaunch with 'Life is Better with Makeup' Campaign

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mally Roncal, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Mally Beauty, announces the relaunch of her eponymous pro-inspired makeup line. The relaunch is underscored by the brand's new campaign, 'Life is Better with Makeup.' The campaign brings to life the core essence of Mally Beauty - that makeup is powerful, a confidence booster, mood-lifter, and a fun form of selfcare.

Since inception, Mally Beauty's mission has been to empower everyone to feel their most confident. The brand believes that a day-to-day full-glam beauty routine sparks joy and creates a ritual to look forward to. The 'Life is Better with Makeup' campaign illustrates this message, inspiring women to add glamour to their everyday routine, even in unexpected places like the gym, while giving birth, or completing household chores.

Roncal looks beyond the trend of "no makeup makeup" and minimalism by embracing what she calls "Maxed-Up Makeup." To usher in this new era of bold beauty, the brand will release the Maxed-Up Makeup Kit, a limited-edition kit of six Mally Beauty products including the best selling Poreless Face Defender, The Plush Pen Concealer, Evercolor Shadow Stick, Evercolor Starlight Waterproof Eyeliner, More is More Mascara, and Positive Color Lip and Cheek Stick. The curated full sized assortment gives consumers the creative freedom to create any look they want to face, no matter what the day brings. The first 10 people to purchase the kit automatically win a personalized virtual masterclass with Mally Roncal herself. Winners will learn tips, tricks, and techniques for applying makeup that allows them to feel glamorous, even when doing the most mundane everyday task.

Available exclusively on Mally.com, the Maxed-Up Makeup Kit will retail for $95 (valued at $159).

Mally Roncal is a renowned celebrity makeup artist whose impressive client roster has included Beyonce, Alicia Keys, J.Lo, and Celine Dion. Her pro-inspired makeup line, Mally Beauty delivers a healthy dose of joy, love, and glamour to makeup enthusiasts everywhere. Leveraging Mally's 20-plus years of expertise and reflecting her passion for bold self-expression, the bulletproof and brightening makeup collection gives customers the confidence to embrace their unique beauty, adding glamour to their lives and helping them look good, feel good and get after it. After selling out in a record-breaking 36 minutes upon launch in 2005, Mally Beauty's best-selling Poreless Face Defender, Evercolor Shadow Stick and other high-quality makeup products continue to be sold at QVC (US and UK), Amazon, mally.com and select retailers.

