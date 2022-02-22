InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory for Hats (BTK-114)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a protective barrier to absorb perspiration when wearing a hat or cap," said one of two inventors, from Hoover, Ala., "so we invented the HAT SHIELD. Our design eliminates embarrassing stains and odor."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to absorb perspiration, dirt, oil and odor within a hat. In doing so, it helps to prevent stains and discoloration. It also enhances comfort and sanitation and it could increase the longevity of the hat or cap. The invention features a simple design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear hats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTK-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

