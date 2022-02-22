Fidato Partners (now Eliassen Group) Secures OneStream Software's Diamond Partner Level Status

READING, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fidato Partners, LLC, (now Eliassen Group, LLC) a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a Diamond-level OneStream implementation partner. In attaining Diamond partner status, OneStream recognizes Fidato Partners' commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continued efforts to bring value to shared clients.

OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with more than 50 financial close, planning & analysis, and productivity solutions.

"We are incredibly honored and excited to be recognized as a top-tier implementation partner within the OneStream eco-system," said Jason Evans, Managing Principal at Fidato Partners. "As a veteran OneStream implementation partner with deep finance transformation experience, we have been successful in providing transformative solutions for our clients leveraging OneStream's robust extensible platform. We have been fortunate to partner with such a great organization and look forward to continue working with OneStream and our clients in developing innovative solutions and disrupting the CPM space."

"We are thrilled to announce Fidato Partners has achieved Diamond level partner status," said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President - Global Alliances of OneStream Software. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. Fidato Partners' new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream's unified solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

About Fidato Partners and Eliassen Group

Fidato Partners (now Eliassen Group) helps companies navigate the challenges and complexities of today's ever-changing business landscape. Fidato Partners provides expertise in technical accounting, finance, risk management, information technology and digital transformation with a focus on helping organizations, from emerging growth to global companies, solve their most critical financial and operational issues. With extensive consulting, public accounting and industry backgrounds, Fidato Partners' professionals possess the know-how and experience to help clients transform their businesses. Fidato Partners' teams work collaboratively with their clients to improve processes and systems, helping them identify and mitigate risks that have the potential to threaten future growth. Fidato Partners was an early adopter of OneStream and became an implementation partner in 2011. To date, it has completed more than 40+ OneStream implementations and serves customers in numerous industries, including Manufacturing & Distribution, Insurance, Retail, Life Sciences, and Technology & Services.

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Our purpose is to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in talent solutions, life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, business optimization, and managed services enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks, as well as national reach.

Learn more about Eliassen Group at www.eliassen.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1000 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. Learn more about OneStream Software at www.onestreamsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Sandra G. Callahan

Senior Vice President| Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

Eliassen Group

781 205 8148

View original content:

SOURCE Eliassen Group