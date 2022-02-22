CRACKER BARREL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended January 28, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019 1 , total revenue increased by 6.2% including comparable store restaurant sales increase of 1.9%, comparable store retail sales increase of 13.7%, and 7 Cracker Barrel and 31 Maple Street net unit additions.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter was $46.7 million , or 5.4% of total revenue, and adjusted 2 operating income was $49.8 million , or 5.8% of total revenue.

GAAP net income was $37.6 million , or 4.4% of total revenue. EBITDA 2 was $75.4 million , or 8.7% of total revenue.

GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.60 , and adjusted2 earnings per diluted share were $1.71 .

Commenting on the business, Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Sandra B. Cochran said, "I am pleased that we once again delivered improved restaurant sales and strong retail sales despite the impact of rising COVID cases during the second quarter, and even more pleased to be welcoming back our guests who we believe are eager to return to more normalized routines of travel and visitation as Omicron fades and concerns about indoor dining continue to subside. Although we anticipate a peak inflationary environment in the third quarter for both commodities and wages that will pressure our third quarter operating margins, we are confident that our initiatives to welcome back our guests, drive sales, and manage costs will lead to a meaningful recovery of both top and bottom-line results in the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2023."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Revenue

The Company reported total revenue of $862.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, representing an increase of 27.3% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021, and an increase of 6.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant and retail sales compared to the second quarter of fiscal 20191 and versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were as follows:



Versus FY19

Comparable Period1

Versus FY21 Comparable Period

Second Quarter Ended

1/28/22

Second Quarter Ended

1/28/22 Comparable restaurant sales 1.9%

25.9% Comparable retail sales 13.7%

32.5%

The Company believes that providing comparable store sales results back to fiscal 2019, which is the most recent full fiscal year that was not impacted by COVID-19, provides a more useful comparison than comparing to COVID-impacted periods.

Operating Income

GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $46.7 million, or 5.4% of total revenue, a 224% increase compared to prior year quarter GAAP operating income of $14.4 million, or 2.1% of total revenue. Excluding the approximately $3.2 million in non-cash amortization related to the gains on the previously disclosed sale and leaseback transactions, adjusted2 operating income for the second quarter was $49.8 million, or 5.8% of total revenue, a 184% increase over the prior year quarter adjusted2 operating income of $17.6 million, or 2.6% of total revenue.

Net Income and EBITDA

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $37.6 million, or 4.4% of total revenue, a 169% increase compared to prior year quarter GAAP net income of $14.0 million, or 2.1% of total revenue. EBITDA2 was $75.4 million, or 8.7% of total revenue, a 68% increase over the prior year quarter EBITDA2 of $45.0 million, or 6.6% of total revenue.

Earnings per Diluted Share

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the second quarter were $1.60, a 171% increase compared to the prior year quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.59. Adjusted2 earnings per diluted share were $1.71, a 144% increase over the prior year quarter adjusted2 earnings per diluted share of $0.70.

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased $34.2 million in shares during the second quarter as part of its September 2021 $100.0 million share repurchase authorization. When combined with $30.7 million in dividends paid, the Company returned a total of $64.9 million to shareholders in the second quarter.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company expects that headwinds from elevated COVID case counts early in the quarter, as well as seasonally lower demand patterns, will result in third quarter total revenue of approximately $800 million.

The Company also anticipates commodity inflation of approximately 15% and wage inflation of approximately 11% to 12% for the third quarter. Accounting for these factors, the Company expects to report third quarter adjusted2 operating income margin of approximately 5.0% of total revenue.

For the fourth quarter, the Company expects that benefits from additional pricing and cost management actions, and a more favorable consumer and inflationary environment, will support a fourth quarter margin result approaching the prior year's fourth quarter margin.

For the second half of fiscal 2022, the Company expects:

Capital expenditures of approximately $60 million ;

An effective tax rate of approximately 14%; and

The opening of 2 new Cracker Barrel locations and between 9 and 11 new Maple Street Biscuit Company locations, in addition to the one Maple Street Biscuit Company location that opened in the second quarter.

The Company reminds investors that its outlook for fiscal 2022 reflects a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control.

1 For the purpose of comparing to fiscal 2019, comparable stores are defined as restaurants open a full six months prior to the beginning of the FY19 baseline comparison period.

2 For Non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP-basis operating results to non-GAAP operating results section of this release.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call

As previously announced, the live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public on-line at investor.crackerbarrel.com today beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The on-line replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. (ET) and continue through March 8, 2022.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Except for specific historical information, certain of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These, and similar statements are forward-looking statements concerning matters that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion. All forward-looking information is subject to completion of our financial procedures for Q2 FY 2022 and is provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "trends," "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "opportunity," "future," "plans," "goals," "objectives," "expectations," "near-term," "long-term," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "could," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "potential," "regular," "should," "projects," "forecasts," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology and include the expected effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations and of operational improvement initiatives, such as new menu items and retail offerings. Factors which could materially affect actual results include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on our business, levels of consumer confidence in the safety of dine-in restaurants, restrictions (including occupancy restrictions) imposed by governmental authorities, the effectiveness of cost saving measures undertaken throughout our operations, disruptions to our operations as a result of the spread of COVID-19 in our workforce, and our level of indebtedness, or constraints on our expenditures, ability to service our debt obligations or make cash distributions to our shareholders or cash management generally; general or regional economic weakness, business and societal conditions, and weather on sales and customer travel; discretionary income or personal expenditure activity of our customers; information technology-related incidents, including data privacy and information security breaches, whether as a result of infrastructure failures, employee or vendor errors, or actions of third parties; our ability to identify, acquire and sell successful new lines of retail merchandise and new menu items at our restaurants; our ability to sustain or the effects of plans intended to improve operational or marketing execution and performance; uncertain performance of acquired businesses, strategic investments and other initiatives that we may pursue now or in the future; changes in or implementation of additional governmental or regulatory rules, regulations and interpretations affecting tax, wage and hour matters, health and safety, pensions, insurance or other undeterminable areas; the effects of plans intended to promote or protect our brands and products; commodity price increases; the ability of and cost to us to recruit, train, and retain qualified hourly and management employees; the effects of increased competition at our locations on sales and on labor recruiting, cost, and retention; workers' compensation, group health and utility price changes; consumer behavior based on negative publicity or changes in consumer health or dietary trends or safety aspects of our food or products or those of the restaurant industry in general, including concerns about outbreaks of infectious disease, as well as the possible effects of such events on the price or availability of ingredients used in our restaurants; the effects of our indebtedness, including under our credit facility and our convertible senior notes, and associated restrictions on our financial and operating flexibility and ability to execute or pursue our operating plans and objectives; changes in interest rates, increases in borrowed capital or capital market conditions affecting our financing costs and ability to refinance all or portions of our indebtedness; the effects of dilution of our existing stockholders' ownership interest that may ensue from any conversions of our convertible senior notes or the related warrants issued in connection with our convertible note hedging transactions; the effects of business trends on the outlook for individual restaurant locations and the effect on the carrying value of those locations; our ability to retain key personnel; the availability and cost of suitable sites for restaurant development and our ability to identify those sites; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets that may be less familiar to us; changes in land, building materials and construction costs; the actual results of pending, future or threatened litigation or governmental investigations and the costs and effects of negative publicity or our ability to manage the impact of social media associated with these activities; economic or psychological effects of natural disasters or unforeseen events such as terrorist acts, social unrest or war and the military or government responses to such events; disruptions to our restaurant or retail supply chain, including as a result of COVID-19; changes in foreign exchange rates affecting our future retail inventory purchases; the impact of activist shareholders; our reliance on limited distribution facilities and certain significant vendors; implementation of new or changes in interpretation of existing accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"); and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, and other communications. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which made. We expressly disclaim any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts, percentages and ratios)

Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

1/28/22





Percentage









Percentage

1/29/21

Change

1/28/22

1/29/21

Change Total revenue $862,260

$677,169

27%

$1,647,190

$1,323,623

24% Cost of goods sold, (exclusive of depreciation and rent) 283,641

225,084

26

526,412

424,128

24 Labor and other related expenses 296,326

236,862

25

570,983

464,050

23 Other store operating expenses 192,166

166,871

15

375,845

328,145

15 General and administrative expenses 43,463

33,957

28

84,373

73,521

15

0

0





0

(217,722)

100 Operating income 46,664

14,395

224

89,577

251,501

(64) Interest expense 2,200

10,815

(80)

4,829

21,530

(78) Income before income taxes 44,464

3,580

1142

84,748

229,971

(63) Provision for income taxes (income tax benefit) 6,840

(10,420)

166

13,748

45,291

(70) Net income $37,624

$14,000

169

$71,000

$184,680

(62)























Earnings per share – Basic: $1.61

$0.59

173

$3.03

$7.79

(61) Earnings per share – Diluted: $1.60

$0.59

171

$3.02

$7.77

(61)























Weighted average shares:





















Basic 23,393,398

23,723,395

(1)

23,450,379

23,715,573

(1) Diluted 23,462,571

23,785,374

(1)

23,528,227

23,778,302

(1)























Ratio Analysis





















Total revenue:





















Restaurant 76.1%

77.0%





77.2%

78.3%



Retail 23.9

23.0





22.8

21.7



Total revenue 100.0

100.0





100.0

100.0



Cost of goods sold, (exclusive of depreciation and rent) 32.9

33.2





32.0

32.0



Labor and other related expenses 34.4

35.0





34.7

35.1



Other store operating expenses 22.3

24.7





22.8

24.8



General and administrative expenses 5.0

5.0





5.1

5.6



Gain on sale and leaseback transactions 0.0

0.0





0.0

(16.5)



Operating income 5.4

2.1





5.4

19.0



Interest expense 0.2

1.6





0.3

1.6



Income before income taxes 5.2

0.5





5.1

17.4



Provision for income taxes (income tax benefit) 0.8

(1.6)





0.8

3.4



Net income 4.4%

2.1%





4.3%

14.0%





CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and in thousands, except share amounts)

1/28/22

1/29/21 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $79,709

$568,839 Accounts receivable 32,112

22,361 Inventories 153,883

134,768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,932

70,817 Property and equipment, net 956,682

995,845 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 956,941

997,764 Intangible Assets 21,248

21,099 Other assets 56,238

55,860 Goodwill 4,690

4,690 Total assets $2,302,435

$2,872,043







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable $123,939

$118,308 Other current liabilities 354,946

320,395 Long-term debt 327,358

835,049 Long-term operating lease liabilities 738,715

763,826 Other long-term obligations 67,356

131,570 Deferred income taxes 86,017

94,284 Shareholders' equity, net 604,104

608,611 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,302,435

$2,872,043







Common shares issued and outstanding 23,248,532

23,724,412

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited and in thousands)

Six Months Ended

1/28/22

1/29/21 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $71,000

$184,680 Depreciation and amortization 51,362

53,770 Amortization of debt issuance costs 911

0 Loss on disposition of property and equipment 2,737

1,933 Gain on sale and leaseback transactions 0

(217,722) Share-based compensation 4,512

3,966 Noncash lease expense 28,908

27,704 Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transaction 6,368

6,368 (Increase) decrease in inventories (15,563)

4,323 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (11,237)

14,804 Net changes in other assets and liabilities (31,205)

41,490 Net cash provided by operating activities 107,793

121,316 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries (29,763)

(29,224) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 33

149,877 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (1,500)

(1,500) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (31,230)

119,153 Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments under long-term debt (50,049)

(75,049) (Taxes withheld) from issuance of share-based compensation awards (2,546)

(1,999) Purchases and retirement of common stock (34,230)

0 Dividends on common stock (54,622)

(31,578) Net cash used in financing activities (141,447)

(108,626)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (64,884)

131,843 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 144,593

436,996 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $79,709

$568,839

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Second Quarter Ended





1/28/22

1/29/21



Net Change in Company-Owned Units During Quarter:









Cracker Barrel 0

0



Maple Street Biscuit Company 1

1



Company-Owned Units in Operation at End of Quarter:









Cracker Barrel 664

663



Maple Street Biscuit Company 38

36







































Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

1/28/22

1/29/21

1/28/22

1/29/21 Total revenue*: (In thousands)













Restaurant $644,542

$512,264

$1,248,820

$1,019,505 Retail 206,038

155,916

375,424

287,146 Total revenue $850,580

$668,180

$1,624,244

$1,306,651















Cost of goods sold* (exclusive of depreciation and rent): (In thousands)













Restaurant $176,940

$138,497

$334,727

$269,311 Retail 103,879

84,615

186,255

151,046 Total cost of goods sold $280,819

$223,112

$520,982

$420,357















Average unit volume*: (In thousands)













Restaurant $970.7

$772.6

$1,880.8

$1,537.6 Retail 310.3

235.2

565.4

433.1 Total $1,281.0

$1,007.8

$2,446.2

$1,970.7 Operating weeks*:

8,632

8,619

17,264

17,239



Note*: This information is for Cracker Barrel stores only and excludes Maple Street Biscuit Company







Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021

6 mo. 2022 vs. 6 mo. 2021

Comparable Cracker Barrel store sales period to period increase:







Restaurant 25.9%

22.5%

Retail 32.5%

30.9%











Number of Cracker Barrel locations in comparable store base 662

659

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-basis operating results to non-GAAP operating results

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Earnings Per Share

In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its second quarter fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 adjusted operating income and earnings per share. In regards to fiscal 2022, this reconciliation excludes non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions and the related tax impact. In regards to fiscal 2021, this reconciliation excludes the gain on sale of assets from the sale-leaseback transaction that closed in the first quarter, non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on sale-leaseback transactions, expenses related to the proxy contest initiated by affiliates of Sardar Biglari in connection with the Company's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, and the related tax impacts of these items. The Company believes excluding these items from its financial results provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's financial results and enhances comparability across periods. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Second Quarter Ended January 28, 2022

Six Months Ended January 28, 2022



As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted

As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted





(1) (2)





(1) (2)

Total Revenue

$862,260 - $862,260

$1,647,190 - $1,647,190 Store operating expense

772,133 (3,184) 768,949

1,473,240 (6,368) 1,466,872 General and administrative expense

43,463 - 43,463

84,373 - 84,373 Operating income

46,664 3,184 49,848

89,577 6,368 95,945 Interest expense

2,200 - 2,200

4,829 - 4,829 Income before income taxes

44,464 3,184 47,648

84,748 6,368 91,116 Provision for income taxes

6,840 748 7,588

13,748 1,496 15,244 Net income

$37,624 $2,436 $40,060

$71,000 $4,872 $75,872 Earnings per share – basic

$1.61 $0.10 $1.71

$3.03 $0.21 $3.24 Earnings per share – diluted

$1.60 $0.10 $1.71

$3.02 $0.21 $3.23

(1) Adjusted for the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions (2) Adjusted for the tax impacts of (1) above





Second Quarter Ended January 29, 2021

Six Months Ended January 29, 2021



As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted

As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted





(1) (2)





(1) (3) (4) (5)

Total Revenue

$677,169 - $677,169

$1,323,623 - $1,323,623 Store operating expense

628,817 (3,184) 625,633

1,216,323 (6,368) 1,209,955 General and administrative expense

33,957 - 33,957

73,521 (5,154) 68,367 Gain on sale and leaseback transaction

- - -

(217,722) 217,722 - Operating income

14,395 3,184 17,579

251,501 (206,200) 45,301 Interest expense

10,815 - 10,815

21,530 - 21,530 Income before income taxes

3,580 3,184 6,764

229,971 (206,200) 23,771 (Income tax benefit) Provision for income taxes

(10,420) 530 (9,890)

45,291 (54,508) (9,217) Net income

$14,000 $2,654 $16,654

$184,680 ($151,692) $32,988 Earnings per share – basic

$0.59 $0.11 $0.70

$7.79 ($6.40) $1.39 Earnings per share – diluted

$0.59 $0.11 $0.70

$7.77 ($6.38) $1.39

(1) Adjusted for the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions (2) Adjusted for the tax impacts of (1) above (3) Adjusted for proxy contest-related expenses (4) Adjusted for the gain on sale of assets related to the sale-leaseback transaction (5) Adjusted for the tax impacts of (1), (3), and (4) above

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-basis operating results to non-GAAP operating results (Unaudited and in thousands)

EBITDA

In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its second quarter fiscal 2021 and 2022 EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on sale and leaseback transactions, interest expense and tax expense. The Company believes that presentation of EBITDA provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure, when combined with the primary presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of its operating performance. For 2021, the Company then excludes the gain on sale of assets from the sale-leaseback transaction that closed in the first quarter of 2021 and expenses related to the proxy contest initiated by affiliates of Sardar Biglari in connection with the Company's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. The Company makes additional adjustments to EBITDA because the Company believes that excluding these items from Adjusted EBITDA enhances comparability across periods. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Second Quarter Ended

January 28, 2022

Six Months Ended

January 28, 2022 Net Income

$ 37,624

$ 71,000 (+) Depreciation & Amortization

25,574

51,362 (+) Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transactions

3,184

6,368 (+) Interest Expense

2,200

4,829 (+) Tax Expense

6,840

13,748 EBITDA

$ 75,422

$ 147,307























Second Quarter Ended

January 29, 2021

Six Months Ended

January 29, 2021 Net Income

$ 14,000

$ 184,680 (+) Depreciation & Amortization

27,419

53,770 (+) Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transactions

3,184

6,368 (+) Interest Expense

10,815

21,530 (+) Tax Expense

(10,420)

45,291 EBITDA

$ 44,998

$ 311,639 Adjustments







(-) Gain on sale and leaseback transaction

-

(217,722) (+) Proxy contest-related expenses

-

5,154 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 44,998

$ 99,071

Reconciliation of GAAP-basis Operating Income Margin outlook to non-GAAP Operating Income Margin outlook

In the accompanying press release, the Company provides its current outlook for adjusted operating income margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company's adjusted operating income margin outlook excludes the expected non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions. The Company believes presenting its current outlook for adjusted operating income margin that excludes these items provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's expected margin performance and enhances comparability with the Company's historical results. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income margin outlook reported in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Reported to Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook % of Total Revenue



Reported Operating Income Margin Outlook 4.6% Non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions 0.4% Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook 5.0%

