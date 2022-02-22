Cisco and Raymond James to Host Internet for the Future Tech Talk

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a Tech Talk with Raymond James to discuss Cisco's Internet for the Future Business and its role as 5G and IoT business partner. Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group will be answering questions during the session which will be broadcast from Mobile World Congress, Barcelona. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/ .

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date:

Monday, February 28th, 2022

Time:

6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 3:00 pm CET

Cisco Speaker:

Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group

Moderator:

Simon Leopold, Data Infrastructure Analyst, Managing Director, Raymond James

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available for one month at investor.cisco.com .

