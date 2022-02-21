Hexagon announces strategic partnership with H2U to digitalise green hydrogen plant construction

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with The Hydrogen Utility Pty Ltd (H2U), a leading Australian hydrogen infrastructure developer, to deliver best-in-class digital asset management solutions in support of the global green hydrogen revolution. The partnership brings together Hexagon's deep expertise in integrating industrial facility digital ecosystems with H2U's green hydrogen and green ammonia proprietary plant designs.



The ability to create engineering and operational digital twins, aligned to emerging global standards for information management, is critical to supporting the rapid deployment scenarios required for green hydrogen to deliver deep decarbonisation in the industrial and energy sectors. Hexagon's PPM division will support H2U with an integrated digital twin platform, which will manage every stage of the asset lifecycle—from engineering and design through finance, construction and operation—to improve efficiency and reduce risk.



Hexagon's solutions will be implemented across H2U's planned pipeline of high-quality industrial green hydrogen infrastructure initiatives in Australia and New Zealand, leading to new industrial energy assets that drive economic growth and long-term sustainable impact. The pipeline includes first of their kind projects already underway in Australia—the Eyre Peninsula Gateway project in South Australia and the H2-Hub Gladstone project in Queensland, leading to new industrial energy assets that drive economic growth and long-term sustainable impact.



"We're proud to partner with H2U to create meaningful impact in the world's energy transformation with the move to cost-effective green hydrogen production. Our solutions will provide a common environment to manage seamless and effective collaboration across H2U's technology partner ecosystem," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "The partnership also provides a strategic collaboration opportunity for R-evolution, our business venture focused on running profit-driven green-tech projects where Hexagon's technology can be applied. The collaboration with H2U will help accelerate global proliferation of the full breadth of our hydrogen offerings."



