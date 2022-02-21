Health Crisis in Haiti: Medicom Donates Nearly 1.1 Million Masks and Respirators Produced in Quebec to the Paul Gérin-Lajoie Foundation

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quebec-based AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of N95 respirators and medical grade surgical masks, is pleased announce a collaboration with the Paul Gérin-Lajoie Foundation ("The Foundation") to send nearly 1.1 million surgical masks, children's masks and N95 respirators to Haiti. The Medicom masks and respirators will be used in maternal health clinics and at the St-Michel Hospital in Jacmel through the Foundation's PASSREL project.

"Social responsibility is at the very heart of the mission we have given ourselves at Medicom: to protect. Today, we have the opportunity to fulfil that mission by donating more than one million masks produced in Quebec to Haiti through the Paul Gérin-Lajoie Foundation. On behalf of the entire Medicom team, we would like to thank the Foundation and the people who work so hard to protect vulnerable people in Haiti and around the world," stated Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer of Medicom.

The PASSREL Project: Improving the sexual and reproductive health and rights of more women and adolescents

With the PASSREL project, the Paul Gérin-Lajoie Foundation supports seven health centers in the Croix-des-Bouquets communities in Haiti to improve the sexual and reproductive health and rights of more than 40,000 women and adolescents. The PASSREL project was made possible through a partnership with the Canadian Association of Midwives and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada. On the ground in Haiti, the Paul Gérin-Lajoie Foundation relies on the expertise of the Foundation for Reproductive Health and Family Education (FOSREF), the Association of Nurse Midwives of Haiti (AISFH) and the Haitian Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (SHOG). The Foundation benefits from the collaboration of the Haitian Ministry of Public Health and Population, which will be entrusted with a portion of the donated masks. The PASSREL project is funded by Global Affairs Canada.

"This donation of masks from Medicom will contribute significantly to protecting the most vulnerable in Haiti in the current health context. The Paul Gérin-Lajoie Foundation is proud to collaborate with Medicom, another Quebec organization, on the PASSREL project in order to promote gender equality and human rights to help overcome barriers to development," said Olivier Bertin-Mahieux, Executive Director of the Foundation.

"This gesture represents the largest ever mask donation by Medicom. In 2021, we donated 500,000 Quebec-made surgical masks to the Quebec Food Banks. We are pleased to continue this tradition and to do more each year in terms of meeting our social responsibility objectives. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our employees. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Medicom for their hard work, which makes donations such as this one possible," concluded John Tourlas, President, North America at Medicom.

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021 and received a Mercure Award at the Mercuriades 2021.

Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the Paul Gérin-Lajoie Foundation

The Paul Gérin-Lajoie Foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental organization whose mission is to contribute to the improvement of living conditions of populations through quality education.

Founded in 1977 by Mr. Paul Gérin-Lajoie, the Foundation works in the areas of basic education, training and professional insertion, empowerment and socio-economic development, health and food security, education for global citizenship, sustainable development, gender equality and respect for human rights.

The Paul Gérin-Lajoie Foundation has been present in Haiti since 1997 through various international solidarity projects. In Canada, the Foundation contributes to the mobilization of citizens regarding international solidarity issues and promotion of the French language, thanks in particular to the Grande Dictée P.G.L.

