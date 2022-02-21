Second Annual Impact Report Focuses on Purpose and the Powerful Ways ChenMed is Transforming the Lives of Underserved Seniors and Reducing Inequalities

CHENMED PUBLISHES 2021 IMPACT REPORT Second Annual Impact Report Focuses on Purpose and the Powerful Ways ChenMed is Transforming the Lives of Underserved Seniors and Reducing Inequalities

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading senior-focused primary care practice operating nearly 100 medical centers in 12 states, has published "The Power of Purpose," its 2021 Impact Report that highlights the community influence and hyper-growth the company achieved last year. From the humblest of beginnings, this family-run enterprise is transforming healthcare and growing. Last year, the company added 18 new medical centers, expanding to two new states and hired nearly 1,000 new employees and 250 new physicians.

"Saving seniors and transforming healthcare is hard work and is at the core of what we do," says Christopher Chen, M.D., ChenMed CEO. "So, our Impact Report celebrates best-in-class primary care, along with the extra efforts our company and employees make to help communities better address both economic and social conditions."

The proven ChenMed approach to high-touch primary care available at all Chen, Dedicated, and JenCare Senior Medical Centers is highly personalized to delight patients and deliver better health. ChenMed doctors honor seniors with affordable VIP care; by detecting and managing high-risk diseases; and by reducing hospital sick days.

"Our physician-led teams understand how social determinants of health create inequities in health care, and we do whatever it takes to help our patients enjoy better health," Dr. Chen adds.

The 2021 ChenMed Impact Report is a multi-media document that spotlights mission-critical patient care improvements and results, along with measures taken to protect at-risk populations during the coronavirus pandemic. The informative review also celebrates ChenMed's community service and humanitarian relief, helping fuel the work of worthy charitable causes, and strategic investments to empower employees at every level.

"Our Impact Report is a direct reflection of what it means to show up every day with a sense of purpose," says Stephanie Chen, J.D., ChenMed chief legal and culture officer. "At ChenMed, we believe that we can transform healthcare, impacting the lives of our team members, our patients and the communities we serve. This report tells the stories of what we do, day in and day out, to show our commitment to changing the world."

ChenMed celebrates team member success as they work to transform healthcare and save seniors, creating special moments along the way and celebrating diversity by honoring and recognizing heritage months throughout the year. Team members have access to high-touch, hi-tech care that provides a dedicated physician, medical center and feature-rich patient mobile app for on-the-go care. And now, ChenMed team members have a new parental leave benefit.

Alexander Beranger, M.D., ChenMed medical director of quality and patient experience, is one of the leaders featured in the "Power of Purpose" ChenMed 2021 Impact Report. "Together we're serving the most vulnerable and fighting healthcare inequities all across America. We're changing lives," Beranger says. "It's why I became a physician, to be able to lift people up every day."

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, ChenMed also was honored by Newsweek as a "Most Loved Workplace" in 2021; and certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute. Bringing concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

