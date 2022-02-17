VANS UPLIFTS VOICES AROUND CAUSE AND COMMUNITY THROUGH "THESE PROJECTS ARE ADS FOR CREATIVITY" Over twelve projects show creativity as a vehicle for powerful storytelling and greater purpose

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans, the global icon of creative expression, is proud to enable a family of artists, creators, and originators to share their unique perspectives, creative process, and passion for the cause in this year's artist-first brand campaign " These Projects Are Ads for Creativity ." Instead of employing a traditional ad campaign, Vans commissioned artists to go out into the world and bring their projects to life—from music videos and access to skateboarding to sculptures, paintings, and more.

Vans commissioned artists to go out into the world and bring their projects to life—from music videos and access to skateboarding to sculptures, paintings, and more. (PRNewswire)

In 2021, "These Projects Are Ads for Creativity" empowered over 60 global artists to present their projects to the world in honor of all the vast forms of art and the role it plays in our daily lives. This year, the campaign celebrates the diversity of creativity itself and honors the talented individuals behind the work. Featured ambassadors and projects show how creativity is used to celebrate purpose and uplift communities. Vans fans will take a deeper dive into artist inspiration, intention, and how creative expression can be used to shape reality. Today, Vans launches the first two installments of "These Projects Are Ads for Creativity" to uplift Black voices and communities.

"Since our inception, Vans has always been driven forward by creative culture. We found our place listening to skateboarders, musicians, and artists, to let them show us what creativity looks like from their vantage point," said Carly Gomez, VP of Marketing, Vans Americas. "We believe creativity allows you to build what comes next – it's a vehicle to channel your ideas into tangible forms of expression, experimentation, and meaningful moments."

Follow Brooklyn-based nonprofit STOKED on its mission to help bridge education and opportunity gaps for underserved youth. They work with schools, organizations, and mentors to host after-school activities centered around sports culture, confidence building, and community bonding. They hosted a workshop to paint and assemble skateboards for the local community for this project.

Next up, RadKey is a groundbreaking American punk rock band from St. Joseph, Missouri, formed by three brothers: Isaiah, Solomon, and Dee Radke. They've worked alongside artists like Jack White and The Offspring and have toured a multitude of shows and festivals across the globe. For this project, they created a music video for their song P.A.W. where they look to challenge racial and social discrimination, shift perspectives, and spark a conversation.

Throughout the year, Vans will continue to uplift diverse creators and introduce new artists and partners to share their passion for cause and community. Stay tuned for a behind-the-scenes look at projects from The Linda Lindas, Serpentwithfeet, Surf Ghana, and more. Unveiled as a digital capstone of creativity, all of these art projects will come to life on Vans.com/OffTheWall throughout the year as an inspiring journey of discovery.

Explore the full campaign at Vans.com/OffTheWall , and join the conversation with Vans on social media by using #OffTheWall to share your own creativity story.

