PeopleScout Named a Gold Winner in 2022 AVA Digital Awards for Latest Issue of PeopleScout NEXT PeopleScout's award-winning magazine again recognized for outstanding thought leadership content and compelling digital design

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been named a Gold winner in the 2022 AVA Digital Awards for its Q3/Q4 2021 issue of PeopleScout NEXT, the company's quarterly publication on all things talent acquisition, talent technology and workforce management. In addition, PeopleScout was recognized with an Honorable Mention for its digital recruitment marketing campaigns.

AVA Digital recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the revolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video productions—websites and social media sites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs and podcasts—to other forms of user-generated digital communication.

"We're incredibly proud to receive this recognition for PeopleScout NEXT," said Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications. "With each new issue, we strive to share thought-provoking and timely industry insights, in a publication that is as useful as it is beautiful. This recognition from AVA Digital Awards is strong validation that our work is helping talent leaders navigate the current talent landscape, which will continue to drive our purpose and strategy as future issues of NEXT are published."

PeopleScout NEXT began publication in 2018 and has since gone on to receive numerous awards for its writing and design. In October 2020, PeopleScout NEXT magazine was named a Gold winner in the Publication, Magazine category in the 2020 MUSE Creative Awards competition. This win followed two 2019 MarCom Awards: Platinum in the Print Media – Writing category and Gold in Print Media – Design for PeopleScout NEXT.

Access the Q3/Q4 2021 issue of PeopleScout NEXT today at www.peoplescout.com/next.

View the full list of AVA Digital Award winners at www.avaawards.com.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

