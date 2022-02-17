The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (ELMS) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. ("ELMS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ELMS) securities between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). ELMS investors have until April 4, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 1, 2022, ELMS announced that the Company would restate its previously issued financial statements from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, including statements in the Company's registration statement, and that the Company's previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon. In connection with the restatement, the Company also announced the resignation of its CEO and its Executive Chairman. Following a Special Committee investigation into "certain sales of equity securities" made by and to individuals associated with the Company, ELMS determined that in November and December 2020, certain executives purchased equity in the Company "at substantial discounts to market value."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.88, or 51%, to close at $2.71 per share on February 2, 2022.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain EMLS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased ELMS securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 4, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased ELMS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

