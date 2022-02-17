This immersive digital space will feature a dynamic performance by #1 Billboard chart-topping superstar Gunna, artwork by renowned artists Victor Solomon, Felipe Pantone, Kevin Couliau and Daömey, as well as NBA-themed Hennessy cocktails.

Hennessy Invites Fans to Experience NBA All-Star 2022 Festivities Through its Digital House of Moves - A First-of-Its-Kind Interactive Digital Experience This immersive digital space will feature a dynamic performance by #1 Billboard chart-topping superstar Gunna, artwork by renowned artists Victor Solomon, Felipe Pantone, Kevin Couliau and Daömey, as well as NBA-themed Hennessy cocktails.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the Official Spirit of the NBA, WNBA and G League, is inviting consumers to take part in the NBA All-Star 2022 festivities through its immersive Digital House of Moves – a first-of-its-kind digital experience that is the latest embodiment of Hennessy's Make Moves That Start Movements programming. This activation will bring the action and events of NBA All-Star 2022 to fans across the nation, creating a unique digital universe that reaches wider audiences and allows them to interact from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Hennessy, Official Spirit of the NBA (PRNewswire)

"After releasing our Hennessy 8 NFTs earlier this year, we knew Hennessy had to stay engaged with our digital community," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "Pivoting from an in-person activation in Cleveland to an immersive digital experience will allow us to continue connecting with our consumers in new, innovative ways."

Honoring Hennessy's longstanding commitment to music, the arts, culture and community, the Digital House of Moves will be broken up into three carefully curated floors, each hosting unique immersive experiences:

Main Floor: Features a state-of-the-art hologram performance of Gunna's latest single, p ushin' P , marking his first holographic performance featuring music from his latest album DS4EVER - which went #1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums charts upon release.

Lower Level: Showcases digital art installations by featured artists such as Victor Solomon , star of Hennessy's Make Moves That Start Movements campaign and designer of the new Kobe Bryant Trophy, Awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP Trophy. Additional collaborating artists across both the fine and cultural art worlds include contemporary artist Felipe Pantone , basketball documentarist Kevin Couliau and streetwear icon Daömey.

Top Level: Hosts a virtual bar, where consumers can see cocktail creations and find recipes for Hennessy's NBA-themed cocktails to make and enjoy during NBA All-Star events.

Visitors to Hennessy's Digital House of Moves can also win exclusive prizes, including an autographed Russell Westbrook jersey.

Everyone is invited to join the NBA All-Star festivities from the comfort of their own home by visiting www.HennessyHouseofMoves.com.

To learn more, visit Hennessy.com/US , Facebook.com/Hennessy or Instagram.com/HennessyUS .

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation. The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, V.S.O.P, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Imperial and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2022 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY.

